Nebraska students vote to keep balloon release tradition at football games

Over the years as the focus on environmental concerns has continued to spread, the releasing of balloons at Nebraska home football games has come under a microscope that continues to magnify on the issue. Despite increasing awareness and concern over the environmental impact launching thousands of balloons from Memorial Stadium after Nebraska scores their first touchdown of a game, the students at Nebraska have voted to keep the tradition intact.
According to a report from The Daily Nebraskan, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska voted slightly in favor of not ending the tradition at Nebraska football games. A final tally of 51.9 percent of the votes rejected the idea of bringing the football tradition to an end. Majority rules here.
Had the vote gone the other way, the tradition may not have necessarily come to an end. According to The Daily Nebraskan, the ballot merely asked if there was interest in ending the tradition, which if it had won on the ballot, would have led to possible discussions about how to address the tradition moving forward.
Nebraska students did vote in favor of banning plastic bags on Nebraska’s campus, however, so it’s not as though the students at Nebraska aren’t thinking about the environment at all. In the meantime, Nebraska fans will continue to bring their balloons to football games and hope to release thousands of more balloons into the Nebraska air.
In an effort to help promote the sport of American football abroad, the Penn Quakers flew to China for an exhibition matchup and a football clinic. Aside from a week of promoting the game and educating the growing football community in China about the game, the highlight of the trip was The Global Ambassadors Bowl against a team of all-stars from the American Football League of China. It took little time for the Ivy Leaguers to establish their dominance over the Chinese all-star team en route to a lopsided victory.
Penn quarterback Mason Quandt completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Fleury on the second play of the game. After the defense forced an early turnover with Jacob Martin intercepting a pass to setup a quick touchdown pass from Ryan Glover to Rory Starkey for another touchdown. Penn’s defense added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Penn held a 57-0 lead at halftime in Shanghai. The final score was 85-0.
Penn’s trip to China has included stops in Beijing and Shanghai with a hike on The Great Wall of China, a tour of Tiananmen Square and more. The trip to Cina is the highlight of the Penn spring practices this year, which will conclude with the spring game on March 30 in Philadelphia. The trip to China, like previous trips taken by other programs like Michigan and trips that are fairly common in college basketball, are allowed under NCAA rules and are a good way to help promote a sport in a region of the world where the game continues to grow.
As Penn’s dominance over the overmatched group of all-stars players suggests, the sport of football has a long way to go in China. But games like these are not the ultimate reason for the trips. The more important part of the trip is interacting with local citizens and athletes that are still learning about the game and helping to grow the game in their home countries.
But I hope you took Penn +80 if you could find it.
Programs offering scholarships to kids in middle school or even elementary school is nothing new around the world of college football recruiting. It’s all about creating relationships that may pay off years down the road. But in the case of a couple of recent supposed offers extended by Arkansas, there could be a more immediate payoff if all goes according to plan.
Vernon Broughton, of Houston, Texas, is a four-star defensive tackle currently going through the recruiting process. Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M appear to be the top three in the mix, but Arkansas is hoping that may change. In a move to potentially make an impact on Broughton before he signs a letter of intent within the next year, Arkansas has reached out with offers to two of Broughton’s relatives; his cousin for the Class of 2023 and his younger brother for the Class of 2026. That’s some long-term investment if the goal is to sign a kid in the next recruiting cycle that may never even share a practice with either of his relatives.
Because there are no restrictions in place by the NCAA regarding when a school may extend an offer to a potential recruit, we will most certainly see more of this going on in the future. We already have schools hiring dads of recruits to be a part of a coaching staff, although the NCAA has taken a stand on that practice. Could the NCAA one day weigh down on this strategy as well? Recruiting those close to high-target recruits is nothing new either, as classmates of star players will routinely draw some extra attention and possible scholarship offers from schools with the aim to draw more interest from a four or five-star player.
Hey, if it works, it works.
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he had a plan to address the obvious need for a quarterback last month. A transfer option appeared to be the most logical solution to pad the depth at the position for the upcoming season, and now that transfer option has joined the program. Alex Hornibrook, a former starter at Wisconsin, has announced he is heading to Florida State to finish off his college football career.
The addition of Hornibrook gives Florida State an experienced starter to throw into the mix as a potential starter for the Seminoles this fall. In his last three seasons at Wisconsin, Hornibrook has played in 35 games and thrown for 5,438 yards with 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has certainly had his highs and lows in a Wisconsin uniform, but there is something to be said about having the experience to fall back on.
Hornibrook is likely heading to Florida State expecting to start. Most fifth-year seniors don’t transfer without that expectation. Florida State’s quarterback situation is one of the bigger storylines for the program this offseason given the current state of the position. For the second straight recruiting cycle, Florida State did not sign a quarterback on signing day. The dismissal of Deondre Francois and the loss of a high-profile target to Maryland really hurt the depth. Justin Blackman returns, of course, and may be the biggest obstacle standing in Hornibrook’s way this fall.
After signing day, Taggart was secretive about his plans to address the concerns at quarterback. Whether Hornibrook was his primary goal will likely remain unknown, but Taggart at least got someone who has been a regular starter.
If you want to attend this year’s Virginia-Virginia Tech game, get your checkbook ready to make a donation to the Cavaliers. Unless you had a season-ticket package to Virginia football games last season, that is the only way you will be able to purchase single-game tickets to the rivalry game against the Hokies this fall.
“I have been a part of many rivalry games as a student-athlete, coach and administrator,” an email from Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said this week, according to Streaking the Lawn. “These games are very important and mean more to all of us. Home field advantage matters. Home field advantage especially matters to our coaches and student-athletes. We are working extremely hard to set a new standard and it will take all Cavalier fans to help us make this happen.”
This kind of ticket sales tactic is nothing new around college football or sports in general. And honestly, more teams should consider utilizing this type of strategy for certain game son their schedule. Because Virginia Tech has typically been on a higher ground than Virginia in recent years, Hokies fans have found it a bit easier to get tickets for the road games against Virginia. With Virginia working to improve their program standing, taking measures to create more of a home-field advantage makes sense.
The idea here is keeping access to tickets reserved for those who are supporting the football program through season ticket sales or donations. And if a Virginia Tech fan wants to buy a single-game ticket for the game, they’ll have to make a $100 donation to their rival school. Or those Virginia Tech fans could pick up a season-ticket package and sell off the remaining tickets they have no interest in. Either way, it will cost a little more to get to the game.
Virginia has lost 15 consecutive games to the Hokies with the last Virginia win coming in 2003. Virginia blew a 10-point lead in Blacksburg with 2:41 to play before losing in overtime, 34-31. The Virginia Tech win kept the bowl streak hopes alive for the Hokies, who officially kept their bowl streak alive with a win against Marshall the following week last season.