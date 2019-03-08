Nebraska students vote to keep balloon release tradition at football games

Over the years as the focus on environmental concerns has continued to spread, the releasing of balloons at Nebraska home football games has come under a microscope that continues to magnify on the issue. Despite increasing awareness and concern over the environmental impact launching thousands of balloons from Memorial Stadium after Nebraska scores their first touchdown of a game, the students at Nebraska have voted to keep the tradition intact.

According to a report from The Daily Nebraskan, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska voted slightly in favor of not ending the tradition at Nebraska football games. A final tally of 51.9 percent of the votes rejected the idea of bringing the football tradition to an end. Majority rules here.

Had the vote gone the other way, the tradition may not have necessarily come to an end. According to The Daily Nebraskan, the ballot merely asked if there was interest in ending the tradition, which if it had won on the ballot, would have led to possible discussions about how to address the tradition moving forward.

Nebraska students did vote in favor of banning plastic bags on Nebraska’s campus, however, so it’s not as though the students at Nebraska aren’t thinking about the environment at all. In the meantime, Nebraska fans will continue to bring their balloons to football games and hope to release thousands of more balloons into the Nebraska air.

