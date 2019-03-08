Ole Miss confirms hiring of North Texas assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ole Miss’ gain is officially North Texas’ loss.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jeff Koonz was set to join Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Thursday, the football program confirmed that Koonz has been hired by Luke as the Rebels’ new inside linebackers coach.

Koonz has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mean Green.

“Coach Koonz has a proven track record of success as a recruiter and defensive coach,” the head coach said in a statement released by the school. “His coaching style and personality make him a perfect fit for our staff. As we complete our coaching roster, these changes have created terrific staff chemistry, and we are excited to continue our momentum throughout the remainder of spring drills and into the season.”

Koonz replaces Jon Sumrall, who left last month for an on-field job at Kentucky.

In addition to his two-year stint at UNT, Koonz has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati (2014-16), Louisiana Tech (2010-13), Texas (2009, 2005-06) and Iowa State (2007-08). He began his coaching career at his alma mater Auburn as a graduate assistant.