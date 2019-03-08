Getty Images

Ole Miss confirms hiring of North Texas assistant

By John TaylorMar 8, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Ole Miss’ gain is officially North Texas’ loss.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Jeff Koonz was set to join Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Thursday, the football program confirmed that Koonz has been hired by Luke as the Rebels’ new inside linebackers coach.

Koonz has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mean Green.

“Coach Koonz has a proven track record of success as a recruiter and defensive coach,” the head coach said in a statement released by the school. “His coaching style and personality make him a perfect fit for our staff. As we complete our coaching roster, these changes have created terrific staff chemistry, and we are excited to continue our momentum throughout the remainder of spring drills and into the season.”

Koonz replaces Jon Sumrall, who left last month for an on-field job at Kentucky.

In addition to his two-year stint at UNT, Koonz has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati (2014-16), Louisiana Tech (2010-13), Texas (2009, 2005-06) and Iowa State (2007-08). He began his coaching career at his alma mater Auburn as a graduate assistant.

Auburn’s Richard McBryde latest to enter transfer database

By John TaylorMar 8, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Those who had Auburn in the “next FBS program to have its name attached to the infamous portal” pool, come forward and collect your winnings, as meager as they may be.

According to al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, Richard McBryde has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer database.  The move into the portal is the first step in a potential transfer from the Tigers, although the linebacker could always pull his name from the database and remain on The Plains.

AU can also pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database, it should be noted.

McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.

Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers.  None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.

As a graduate transfer, McBryde would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.

Alabama gaining one analyst, losing another (to Tennessee)

By John TaylorMar 8, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
2 Comments

Nick Saban‘s on-field coaching staff at Alabama (again) underwent a significant transformation over the last three months or so. Not surprisingly, his football support staff is being reshaped as well.

It was confirmed Thursday A.J. Milwee is in the process of being hired by Alabama as an offensive analyst. Milwee spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Akron, as well as worked with the MAC school’s quarterbacks coach.

At the time of his promotion to coordinator, the 33-year-old Milwee, a native of the Yellow Hammer State who began his collegiate playing at Alabama before moving on to North Alabama, was the second-youngest OC at the FBS level.

As noted by 247Sports.com, Milwee is the third former coordinator on either side of the ball to join Saban’s extended staff, with the others being Major Applewhite (HERE) and Mike Stoops (HERE). Both Applewhite and Stops have also been head coaches during their time at the collegiate level.

On the flip side of the addition, al.com has also reported that Garrett Cox has decided to leave UA to join former Alabama defensive coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Rocky Top. A defensive analyst, Cox has spent the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide.

Cox will hold a similar role with the Volunteers that he held during his stretch in Tuscaloosa.

Georgia State adds sixth new assistant this offseason

By John TaylorMar 8, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
Alabama’s not only the only FBS program enduring significant coaching attrition this offseason.

Prior to Thursday, Shawn Elliott had been forced to hire five new assistants to his Georgia State staff. Thursday, GSU confirmed a sixth addition — Jimmy Smith, who’ll coach running backs for the Sun Belt Conference school.

“We are thrilled to complete our staff with an outstanding coach who built a very successful high school program right here in Atlanta, just a few miles from our campus,” the head coach said in a statement. “Not only is Jimmy Smith a tremendous coach and person with deep ties to this city and to the great high school football culture here in Georgia, but he is a Georgia State graduate, having earned his master’s degree here.”

Smith, who played his college football at Tennessee State in the late nineties before earning a master’s of education degree from GSU in 2009, has spent the past dozen years at a Metro Atlanta high school, serving as head football coach, head track coach and athletic director the last six years.

GSU, coming off a 2-10 campaign in Elliott’s second year the Panthers, will open spring practice next week.

Harvey Updyke saga to be focus of upcoming podcast episode

By Zach BarnettMar 7, 2019, 6:25 PM EST
2 Comments

Harvey Updyke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast episode — and not a podcast in the sense that your 22-year-old cousin bought some equipment off of Amazon, but a podcast podcast. Mo Rocca, a “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent, hosts Mobituaries — a serialized podcast series, an “irreverent but deeply researched appreciation of the people (and things) of the past who have long intrigued him—from an unsung Founding Father to the first Chinese-American superstar, from Neanderthals to the station wagon” produced by CBS News and Simon & Schuster — spent months researching Updyke’s poisoning of Auburn’s famed Toomer’s Corner trees as payback for the Tigers’ 28-27 comeback win over Alabama in 2010.

“It really bothered me hearing about this, and I have to tell you, I even wrestled right away with my feelings about this because they weren’t people and they weren’t animals; they were trees, but something about the idea of a fan doing this I found disturbing,” Rocca told the Tuscaloosa News.

Updyke famously confessed to the crime live on the air during Paul Finebaum‘s radio show and was later sentenced to three years in prison for the crime, though he served less than three months. He instantly became a cult figure in American culture, an example of the fanatic devotion among a certain set of college football die hards taken to the nth degree. The former Alabama state trooper still revels in his infamy. “Based on what I’ve seen on Twitter on him, I think he’s the same person,” Finebaum told the News. “He’s a little better-known and more famous, but I don’t feel he’s grown at all.”

Updyke was also ordered to pay $800,000 in restitution to Auburn, and while it’s unsurprising that he is severely delinquent in his payments, with court records showing he last made a payment in August of 2018.

While the interview is (obviously) still unheard, a clip reviewed by the Tuscaloosa News revealed Updyke stalked Toomer’s oaks like a serial killer studies his victims:

“Every night I’d stay up all night long, and they used to have cameras on the trees, and I figured out when the slowest time, what day of the week and what out of the night was the slowest around those oak trees, so I could go in there at that time and not get caught,” Updyke said on the podcast.

The podcast will be released Friday morning.