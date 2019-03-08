Report: Wisconsin transfer QB Alex Hornibrook visiting Florida State

At the moment, Florida State has just two quarterbacks on its roster that will be eligible to play in 2019 — and one of those is a walk-on. Veteran help, though, may be on the way.
According to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, Alex Hornibrook is on the Tallahassee campus for an official visit to the Seminoles. It was confirmed late last month that Hornibrook had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database as he began the process of leaving Wisconsin.
As Hornibrook is slated to graduate from UW in May, he would be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.
Hornibrook, who battled concussion issues the latter half of the 2018 season but was cleared for winter workouts in January, spent the past three seasons as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. In games in which Hornibrook started, Wisconsin went 26-6.
In 35 career games played with the Badgers, Hornibrook passed for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Rising redshirt sophomore James Blackman, who himself placed his name into the transfer portal earlier this year before undergoing a change of heart, is the overwhelming favorite to enter the 2019 season as FSU’s starter under center, although Hornibrook’s addition would certainly alter that dynamic. Blackman started most of the 2017 season due to an injury to starter Deondre Francois, who regained the job in 2018 only to be dismissed from the football program in February of this year.
Other than Blackman, the only other scholarship quarterback currently on FSU’s roster is Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville this past December. Because of NCAA bylaws, however, Travis will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season.
Buffalo lost its starting quarterback early to the NFL and one of its top wide receivers to a Power Five program. Friday, the MAC school suffered yet another personnel loss to the latter.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account not long ago, Tyler Mabry announced that, “after deep prayer and listening,” he has decided to transfer to Maryland and continue his collegiate playing career with the Terrapins. As a graduate transfer, the tight end will be eligible to play for the Terps immediately this coming season.
This year will serve as Mabry’s final season of eligibility.
Per 247Sports.com, Mabry chose Maryland over an opportunity at Alabama. New Terps head coach Mike Locksley, of course, spent the past three seasons as part of Nick Saban‘s Crimson Tide football staff.
The past three seasons, Mabry has totaled 567 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. The Michigan native totaled 27 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Mabry is at least the fourth transfer Locksley has added since taking over in College Park, with the others being Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson (HERE), Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (HERE) and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones (HERE).
Those who had Auburn in the “next FBS program to have its name attached to the infamous portal” pool, come forward and collect your winnings, as meager as they may be.
According to al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, Richard McBryde has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer database. The move into the portal is the first step in a potential transfer from the Tigers, although the linebacker could always pull his name from the database and remain on The Plains.
AU can also pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database, it should be noted.
McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.
Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers. None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.
As a graduate transfer, McBryde would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.
Nick Saban‘s on-field coaching staff at Alabama (again) underwent a significant transformation over the last three months or so. Not surprisingly, his football support staff is being reshaped as well.
It was confirmed Thursday A.J. Milwee is in the process of being hired by Alabama as an offensive analyst. Milwee spent the past six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Akron, as well as worked with the MAC school’s quarterbacks coach.
At the time of his promotion to coordinator, the 33-year-old Milwee, a native of the Yellow Hammer State who began his collegiate playing at Alabama before moving on to North Alabama, was the second-youngest OC at the FBS level.
As noted by 247Sports.com, Milwee is the third former coordinator on either side of the ball to join Saban’s extended staff, with the others being Major Applewhite (HERE) and Mike Stoops (HERE). Both Applewhite and Stops have also been head coaches during their time at the collegiate level.
On the flip side of the addition, al.com has also reported that Garrett Cox has decided to leave UA to join former Alabama defensive coordinator and current Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt on Rocky Top. A defensive analyst, Cox has spent the past four seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Cox will hold a similar role with the Volunteers that he held during his stretch in Tuscaloosa.
Ole Miss’ gain is officially North Texas’ loss.
Earlier this week, it was reported that Jeff Koonz was set to join Matt Luke‘s coaching staff. Thursday, the football program confirmed that Koonz has been hired by Luke as the Rebels’ new inside linebackers coach.
Koonz has spent the past two seasons as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mean Green.
“Coach Koonz has a proven track record of success as a recruiter and defensive coach,” the head coach said in a statement released by the school. “His coaching style and personality make him a perfect fit for our staff. As we complete our coaching roster, these changes have created terrific staff chemistry, and we are excited to continue our momentum throughout the remainder of spring drills and into the season.”
Koonz replaces Jon Sumrall, who left last month for an on-field job at Kentucky.
In addition to his two-year stint at UNT, Koonz has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati (2014-16), Louisiana Tech (2010-13), Texas (2009, 2005-06) and Iowa State (2007-08). He began his coaching career at his alma mater Auburn as a graduate assistant.