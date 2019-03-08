Report: Wisconsin transfer QB Alex Hornibrook visiting Florida State

At the moment, Florida State has just two quarterbacks on its roster that will be eligible to play in 2019 — and one of those is a walk-on. Veteran help, though, may be on the way.
According to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, Alex Hornibrook is on the Tallahassee campus for an official visit to the Seminoles. It was confirmed late last month that Hornibrook had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database as he began the process of leaving Wisconsin.
As Hornibrook is slated to graduate from UW in May, he would be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.
Hornibrook, who battled concussion issues the latter half of the 2018 season but was cleared for winter workouts in January, spent the past three seasons as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. In games in which Hornibrook started, Wisconsin went 26-6.
In 35 career games played with the Badgers, Hornibrook passed for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Rising redshirt sophomore James Blackman, who himself placed his name into the transfer portal earlier this year before undergoing a change of heart, is the overwhelming favorite to enter the 2019 season as FSU’s starter under center, although Hornibrook’s addition would certainly alter that dynamic. Blackman started most of the 2017 season due to an injury to starter Deondre Francois, who regained the job in 2018 only to be dismissed from the football program in February of this year.
Other than Blackman, the only other scholarship quarterback currently on FSU’s roster is Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville this past December. Because of NCAA bylaws, however, Travis will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season.
If you want to attend this year’s Virginia-Virginia Tech game, get your checkbook ready to make a donation to the Cavaliers. Unless you had a season-ticket package to Virginia football games last season, that is the only way you will be able to purchase single-game tickets to the rivalry game against the Hokies this fall.
“I have been a part of many rivalry games as a student-athlete, coach and administrator,” an email from Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams said this week, according to Streaking the Lawn. “These games are very important and mean more to all of us. Home field advantage matters. Home field advantage especially matters to our coaches and student-athletes. We are working extremely hard to set a new standard and it will take all Cavalier fans to help us make this happen.”
This kind of ticket sales tactic is nothing new around college football or sports in general. And honestly, more teams should consider utilizing this type of strategy for certain game son their schedule. Because Virginia Tech has typically been on a higher ground than Virginia in recent years, Hokies fans have found it a bit easier to get tickets for the road games against Virginia. With Virginia working to improve their program standing, taking measures to create more of a home-field advantage makes sense.
The idea here is keeping access to tickets reserved for those who are supporting the football program through season ticket sales or donations. And if a Virginia Tech fan wants to buy a single-game ticket for the game, they’ll have to make a $100 donation to their rival school. Or those Virginia Tech fans could pick up a season-ticket package and sell off the remaining tickets they have no interest in. Either way, it will cost a little more to get to the game.
Virginia has lost 15 consecutive games to the Hokies with the last Virginia win coming in 2003. Virginia blew a 10-point lead in Blacksburg with 2:41 to play before losing in overtime, 34-31. The Virginia Tech win kept the bowl streak hopes alive for the Hokies, who officially kept their bowl streak alive with a win against Marshall the following week last season.
Indiana and Charlotte were supposed to play two games in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024, but new information found in contract paperwork shows the two schools will play just once.
According to information in contract paperwork between the two schools obtained by Agent 49, Indiana will host Charlotte on September 21, 2024. The Hoosiers will provide a check for $1.3 million for the game as well. According to FBSchedules.com, that date is one week earlier than the most recently amended scheduling date for the 2024 season between the two schools.
The deal for a two-game series between Indiana and Charlotte was originally signed in 2015 for two games in 2022 and 2023, but the contract has been amended twice since that signing. The latest adjustment gives Indiana an extra non-conference game on the schedule to fill for the 2023 season. Indiana already has games against power conference opponents scheduled for 2023 (Louisville, in Indianapolis) and 2024 (at Louisville).
Charlotte has vacancies to fill in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Vince Young, whose claim to glory was leading the Texas Longhorns to their last national championship, has been fired by the Texas Longhorns. According to a report from the Associated Press, Young has been removed from his part-time position as a developmental officer for what is described as poor performance.
Young was terminated from his post effective March 1, a month after a drunken driving arrest, and as a result of not showing up for work and poor communication with officials within the program.
From the AP report;
Young’s March 1 firing letter says he was dismissed “for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university.” He has been given job warnings dating back to 2017.
Young led Texas to its only BCS championship in the 2005 season, topping USC in one of the most memorable finishes in Rose Bowl history. The Maxwell Award, Manning Award, and Davey O’Brien Award winner for the 2005 season was named a consensus All-American and later had his No. 10 uniform retired by the Longhorns. Coming home to be a part of the Texas program should have led to a much better experience for Young, but that clearly never materialized after his professional career in the NFL drew to a close.
But if young wasn’t showing up to work and being the role model that college football players within the Texas program need for guidance, then it doesn’t matter what Young did in his playing days in Austin. Tom Herman and Texas don’t need negative influences and people who don’t respect the job around to be a bad role model.
Here’s hoping Young straightens some things out moving forward. He’ll still always be a Longhorn at heart, but it doesn’t sound as though he was ready for the responsibility his role entailed.
After previously entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, USC cornerback Greg Johnson has been spotted hitting the practice field with the Trojans this week. That would seem to solidify the idea he will not be leaving USC after all, which had been suggested recently.
According to Reign of Troy, Johnson was in a practice uniform for USC’s practice this week, which was a much-needed boost for the depth at the cornerback position this spring. There has been no official confirmation of what Johnson will end up doing, but a return to the practice field would seem to be good news for the Trojans that Johnson is leaning toward coming back to USC this fall.
A player can withdraw their name from the transfer portal at any time, as a number of players have already done this offseason around the country. Entering a name in the transfer portal merely gives that player an opportunity to have official contact with other programs so they can evaluate their options. While the majority of players entering the transfer portal do end up moving on to a new school, a return is always on the table as long as the coach of the program welcomes them back. That appears to be the case with the Trojans.
Perhaps more intriguing for USC may have been the appearance of Bubba Bolden. This would be the same Bolden who looked to potentially be heading to the Miami Hurricanes via transfer in January.
Unlike Johnson, Bolden was not in a practice uniform, although his situation is a little more tricky to figure out at USC (he has been reinstated following an investigation). Bolden showing up at a practice in any capacity leads to the suggestion he may not be ready to leave USC entirely just yet. And because Miami has never made an official announcement regarding the addition of Bolden to their program, Bolden is still a Trojan in an official capacity.
It has been a bumpy offseason for USC head coach Clay Helton, but could he be weathering his way through the storm ahead of what appears to be a crucial season for the Trojans head coach?