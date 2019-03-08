Suspended Virginia Tech corner enters NCAA transfer database

Virginia Tech has seen its fair share of roster attrition over the past couple of months, although this one would likely be the least surprising of the bunch.
According to 247Sports.com, D.J. Crossen‘s name is now list in the NCAA transfer database. The first step in the two sides’ separation has been expected given what’s taken place over the past few months.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018 season, Crossen didn’t see the field again for Virginia Tech the rest of the year. In early February, it was confirmed that the true freshman defensive back has been serving an indefinite suspension since the middle of September for violating “the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct,” the school said in a statement.
Late last month, the reason behind the suspension became public knowledge as Crossen was arraigned after being charged with making a video of an unclothed woman without her consent.
While Crossen was permitted to practice with the rest of his Hokie teammates during the in-season portion of the suspension, that wouldn’t have been the case during spring practice had he remained with the team as the cornerback was subsequently suspended by the university, which bars him from attending classes or participating in any football-related activities.
Crossen was a three-star member of the Hokies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 cornerback in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of North Carolina. He was originally committed to North Carolina before flipping to Tech.
Arizona’s roster depth has taken a bit of a hit ahead of the start of spring practice in less than two weeks.
According to Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star, linebacker Jacob Colacion and tight end Jamie Nunley (pictured) are no longer a part of Kevin Sumlin‘s football team. Lev writes that “Colacion, a backup with experience who has battled injuries, has decided to stop playing football [while] Nunley is taking a medical retirement.”
Both Colacion and Nunley were rising redshirt juniors.
Nunley accounted for 180 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions the past two seasons, with just two of the catches and 21 of the yards coming this past season.
In that same timeframe, Colacion played in 21 games after missing the entire 2016 season because of a knee injury. Eight of those appearances came in 2018.
Buffalo lost its starting quarterback early to the NFL and one of its top wide receivers to a Power Five program. Friday, the MAC school suffered yet another personnel loss to the latter.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account not long ago, Tyler Mabry announced that, “after deep prayer and listening,” he has decided to transfer to Maryland and continue his collegiate playing career with the Terrapins. As a graduate transfer, the tight end will be eligible to play for the Terps immediately this coming season.
This year will serve as Mabry’s final season of eligibility.
Per 247Sports.com, Mabry chose Maryland over an opportunity at Alabama. New Terps head coach Mike Locksley, of course, spent the past three seasons as part of Nick Saban‘s Crimson Tide football staff.
The past three seasons, Mabry has totaled 567 yards and three touchdowns on 60 receptions. The Michigan native totaled 27 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Mabry is at least the fourth transfer Locksley has added since taking over in College Park, with the others being Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson (HERE), Virginia Tech wide receiver Sean Savoy (HERE) and Ohio State linebacker Keandre Jones (HERE).
At the moment, Florida State has just two quarterbacks on its roster that will be eligible to play in 2019 — and one of those is a walk-on. Veteran help, though, may be on the way.
According to a report from the Tallahassee Democrat, Alex Hornibrook is on the Tallahassee campus for an official visit to the Seminoles. It was confirmed late last month that Hornibrook had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database as he began the process of leaving Wisconsin.
As Hornibrook is slated to graduate from UW in May, he would be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019, his final season of eligibility.
Hornibrook, who battled concussion issues the latter half of the 2018 season but was cleared for winter workouts in January, spent the past three seasons as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. In games in which Hornibrook started, Wisconsin went 26-6.
In 35 career games played with the Badgers, Hornibrook passed for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.
Rising redshirt sophomore James Blackman, who himself placed his name into the transfer portal earlier this year before undergoing a change of heart, is the overwhelming favorite to enter the 2019 season as FSU’s starter under center, although Hornibrook’s addition would certainly alter that dynamic. Blackman started most of the 2017 season due to an injury to starter Deondre Francois, who regained the job in 2018 only to be dismissed from the football program in February of this year.
Other than Blackman, the only other scholarship quarterback currently on FSU’s roster is Jordan Travis, who transferred in from Louisville this past December. Because of NCAA bylaws, however, Travis will very likely have to sit out the 2019 season.
Those who had Auburn in the “next FBS program to have its name attached to the infamous portal” pool, come forward and collect your winnings, as meager as they may be.
According to al.com‘s Matt Zenitz, Richard McBryde has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer database. The move into the portal is the first step in a potential transfer from the Tigers, although the linebacker could always pull his name from the database and remain on The Plains.
AU can also pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database, it should be noted.
McBryde was a four-star member of AU’s 2015 recruiting class, rated as the No. 13 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama.
Despite the recruiting pedigree, McBryde played in just 23 games during his time with the Tigers. None of those appearances came in 2018 as he missed all of last season because of a neck injury.
As a graduate transfer, McBryde would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school.