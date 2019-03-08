UNC is using footballs that make a sound when being properly held this spring

Protecting the football is essential in the sport of football. Running backs and wide receivers are taught from an early age how to best maintain possession of the football, and UNC is taking on a new approach this spring to focus on proper ball handling.

UNC is using footballs that feature pressure sensors that will trigger a sound to indicate the ball is being properly handled by the ball carrier. According to Lee Pace, via Twitter, running backs and wide receivers are using the footballs in spring practices this year in Chapel Hill.

Tailbacks and WRs for @TarHeelFootball practicing in certain drills w/High-and-Tight footballs … with proper finger pressure on top of ball and body pressure at other end, ball emits an audible ping to indicate ball well-protected. pic.twitter.com/VfEsMkM1Sd — Lee Pace (@LeePaceTweet) March 7, 2019

North Carolina players fumbled the football 19 times last season, losing nine of them in 11 games. It has been three seasons since UNC had a lost fumble percentage below 40 percent. As Mack Brown takes control of the program for a second time, this could be one worthwhile way to implement technology into the spring drills to focus on having some of the best ball protection found in the ACC in 2019. We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if the results show any progress, but this is certainly a unique approach to focusing on ball handling by the players that will most regularly be running down the field with tacklers looking to punch the ball out of their hands.

