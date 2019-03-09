Bowling Green’s tackles for loss leader to transfer

For the second day in a row, a MAC school has taken a significant personnel hit.
Friday, tight end Tyler Mabry announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Buffalo to Maryland. Saturday brings word, via the Toledo Blade, that Kyle Junior was not listed on the roster released by Bowling Green ahead of the start of spring practice later on today.
A BGSU official confirmed that Junior is no longer a part of the team and has already placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound defensive end was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.
“Personal reasons” prompted Ale Kaho to transfer from Washington, with the linebacker ultimately landing at Alabama in August of last year. A handful of months later, unspecified further “issues” have cropped up yet again.
From al.com:
Sophomore Ale Kaho wasn’t at the Crimson Tide’s practice on Friday and it’s unclear when or if he’ll be [returning] to practice with the team.
“He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can. I think that we’ll just continue to try to help him every way that we can. I don’t know if at some point in time he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.
Kaho led the Crimson Tide in special teams tackles in the run to the national championship game last season, and has been expected to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker.
A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.
Kaho, a December 2017 signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program last year because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents were also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship in early August of last year.
It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although the exact opposite happened. Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.
Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he was eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.
Protecting the football is essential in the sport of football. Running backs and wide receivers are taught from an early age how to best maintain possession of the football, and UNC is taking on a new approach this spring to focus on proper ball handling.
UNC is using footballs that feature pressure sensors that will trigger a sound to indicate the ball is being properly handled by the ball carrier. According to Lee Pace, via Twitter, running backs and wide receivers are using the footballs in spring practices this year in Chapel Hill.
North Carolina players fumbled the football 19 times last season, losing nine of them in 11 games. It has been three seasons since UNC had a lost fumble percentage below 40 percent. As Mack Brown takes control of the program for a second time, this could be one worthwhile way to implement technology into the spring drills to focus on having some of the best ball protection found in the ACC in 2019. We’ll have to wait until the fall to see if the results show any progress, but this is certainly a unique approach to focusing on ball handling by the players that will most regularly be running down the field with tacklers looking to punch the ball out of their hands.
Chad Johnson is no longer eligible to play college football years after turning pro and playing a Pro Bowl career in the NFL, but Ochocinco still wants to play some ball in whatever capacity he can. And with Johnson currently staying near the Texas Longhorns, he wants to know if he is allowed to line up on a field and get some work in against the Longhorns defenders.
Technically speaking, he can do just that. The NCAA does have a rule, implemented a year ago, that prohibits schools from allowing former players from that university to participate in practices. This was a practice strategy utilized by Nick Saban at Alabama. However, Johnson did not play for the Longhorns. Johnson is an Oregon State Beaver, so he would technically be allowed to join the Longhorns on a practice field. And wouldn’t you know, the invitation appears to have been officially extended by Texas.
Johnson last played professionally in 2017 with the Monterrey Findidores of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional and was last seen in the NFL in 2012 (he played two seasons in the CFL in 2014-2015 with the Montreal Alouettes). We may not see Johnson ever step foot on a professional football field, but he could probably still do a few thigns that would force Texas defensive backs to step up their game.
Let’s see this happen, please! While we are at it, can we get Terrell Owens on the same practice field just for the heck of it?
Over the years as the focus on environmental concerns has continued to spread, the releasing of balloons at Nebraska home football games has come under a microscope that continues to magnify on the issue. Despite increasing awareness and concern over the environmental impact launching thousands of balloons from Memorial Stadium after Nebraska scores their first touchdown of a game, the students at Nebraska have voted to keep the tradition intact.
According to a report from The Daily Nebraskan, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska voted slightly in favor of not ending the tradition at Nebraska football games. A final tally of 51.9 percent of the votes rejected the idea of bringing the football tradition to an end. Majority rules here.
Had the vote gone the other way, the tradition may not have necessarily come to an end. According to The Daily Nebraskan, the ballot merely asked if there was interest in ending the tradition, which if it had won on the ballot, would have led to possible discussions about how to address the tradition moving forward.
Nebraska students did vote in favor of banning plastic bags on Nebraska’s campus, however, so it’s not as though the students at Nebraska aren’t thinking about the environment at all. In the meantime, Nebraska fans will continue to bring their balloons to football games and hope to release thousands of more balloons into the Nebraska air.