Bowling Green’s tackles for loss leader to transfer

For the second day in a row, a MAC school has taken a significant personnel hit.

Friday, tight end Tyler Mabry announced on Twitter that he would be transferring from Buffalo to Maryland. Saturday brings word, via the Toledo Blade, that Kyle Junior was not listed on the roster released by Bowling Green ahead of the start of spring practice later on today.

A BGSU official confirmed that Junior is no longer a part of the team and has already placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

After starting five games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017, the 6-3, 275-pound defensive end was a full-time starter for the Falcons in 2018. This past season, he led the team in tackles for loss (six) and quarterback hits (five) while also tying for the lead in fumble recoveries (two). The year before, his 6.5 tackles for loss were third-most on the team while he led the squad in sacks with 3.5.

