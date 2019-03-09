Indiana and Charlotte cut one future game from two-game schedule agreement

After previously entering his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, USC cornerback Greg Johnson has been spotted hitting the practice field with the Trojans this week. That would seem to solidify the idea he will not be leaving USC after all, which had been suggested recently.

According to Reign of Troy, Johnson was in a practice uniform for USC’s practice this week, which was a much-needed boost for the depth at the cornerback position this spring. There has been no official confirmation of what Johnson will end up doing, but a return to the practice field would seem to be good news for the Trojans that Johnson is leaning toward coming back to USC this fall.

A player can withdraw their name from the transfer portal at any time, as a number of players have already done this offseason around the country. Entering a name in the transfer portal merely gives that player an opportunity to have official contact with other programs so they can evaluate their options. While the majority of players entering the transfer portal do end up moving on to a new school, a return is always on the table as long as the coach of the program welcomes them back. That appears to be the case with the Trojans.

Perhaps more intriguing for USC may have been the appearance of Bubba Bolden. This would be the same Bolden who looked to potentially be heading to the Miami Hurricanes via transfer in January.

Bubba Bolden makes an appearance at #USC's second Spring Camp practice. pic.twitter.com/XYv8VVINt7 — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) March 7, 2019

Unlike Johnson, Bolden was not in a practice uniform, although his situation is a little more tricky to figure out at USC (he has been reinstated following an investigation). Bolden showing up at a practice in any capacity leads to the suggestion he may not be ready to leave USC entirely just yet. And because Miami has never made an official announcement regarding the addition of Bolden to their program, Bolden is still a Trojan in an official capacity.

It has been a bumpy offseason for USC head coach Clay Helton, but could he be weathering his way through the storm ahead of what appears to be a crucial season for the Trojans head coach?

Follow @KevinOnCFB