Texas fires Longhorn legend Vince Young from developmental role

Vince Young, whose claim to glory was leading the Texas Longhorns to their last national championship, has been fired by the Texas Longhorns. According to a report from the Associated Press, Young has been removed from his part-time position as a developmental officer for what is described as poor performance.
Young was terminated from his post effective March 1, a month after a drunken driving arrest, and as a result of not showing up for work and poor communication with officials within the program.
From the AP report;
Young’s March 1 firing letter says he was dismissed “for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university.” He has been given job warnings dating back to 2017.
Young led Texas to its only BCS championship in the 2005 season, topping USC in one of the most memorable finishes in Rose Bowl history. The Maxwell Award, Manning Award, and Davey O’Brien Award winner for the 2005 season was named a consensus All-American and later had his No. 10 uniform retired by the Longhorns. Coming home to be a part of the Texas program should have led to a much better experience for Young, but that clearly never materialized after his professional career in the NFL drew to a close.
But if young wasn’t showing up to work and being the role model that college football players within the Texas program need for guidance, then it doesn’t matter what Young did in his playing days in Austin. Tom Herman and Texas don’t need negative influences and people who don’t respect the job around to be a bad role model.
Here’s hoping Young straightens some things out moving forward. He’ll still always be a Longhorn at heart, but it doesn’t sound as though he was ready for the responsibility his role entailed.