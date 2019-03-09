Washington transfer now at Alabama dealing with ‘some issues’

“Personal reasons” prompted Ale Kaho to transfer from Washington, with the linebacker ultimately landing at Alabama in August of last year. A handful of months later, unspecified further “issues” have cropped up yet again.
From al.com:
Sophomore Ale Kaho wasn’t at the Crimson Tide’s practice on Friday and it’s unclear when or if he’ll be [returning] to practice with the team.
“He’s got some issues that he’s dealing with,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We’re trying to be supportive of him every way that we can. I think that we’ll just continue to try to help him every way that we can. I don’t know if at some point in time he’ll be ready to come back and play football or not.
Kaho led the Crimson Tide in special teams tackles in the run to the national championship game last season, and has been expected to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker.
A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.
Kaho, a December 2017 signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program last year because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents were also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship in early August of last year.
It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although the exact opposite happened. Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.
Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he was eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.
Running back Trelon Smith has found a new home. After previously agreeing to a mutual breakup at Arizona State, Smith is now gearing up to continue his college football career in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Smith took to Twitter to announce his destination over the weekend.
According to a report from HawgSports.com, Smith will not be around for the spring with the Razorbacks. Instead, he will enroll later this summer and join the program then. The redshirt freshman was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 will provide an instant boost to the depth of the running back position at Arkansas as the Razorbacks are a bit thin this spring with three backs on scholarship.
Smith will have three years of eligibility at Arkansas. Although Smith played for Arizona State in 2017, he only appeared in four games last season to preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules implemented last season. Of course, barring any possible exemption granted by the NCAA, Smith will now have to sit out a season before being eligible to play in a game again under the NCAA transfer rules. It is unknown if Smith will seek a waiver to be ruled eligible immediately in the fall.
In an effort to help promote the sport of American football abroad, the Penn Quakers flew to China for an exhibition matchup and a football clinic. Aside from a week of promoting the game and educating the growing football community in China about the game, the highlight of the trip was The Global Ambassadors Bowl against a team of all-stars from the American Football League of China. It took little time for the Ivy Leaguers to establish their dominance over the Chinese all-star team en route to a lopsided victory.
Penn quarterback Mason Quandt completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Fleury on the second play of the game. After the defense forced an early turnover with Jacob Martin intercepting a pass to setup a quick touchdown pass from Ryan Glover to Rory Starkey for another touchdown. Penn’s defense added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Penn held a 57-0 lead at halftime in Shanghai. The final score was 85-0.
Penn’s trip to China has included stops in Beijing and Shanghai with a hike on The Great Wall of China, a tour of Tiananmen Square and more. The trip to Cina is the highlight of the Penn spring practices this year, which will conclude with the spring game on March 30 in Philadelphia. The trip to China, like previous trips taken by other programs like Michigan and trips that are fairly common in college basketball, are allowed under NCAA rules and are a good way to help promote a sport in a region of the world where the game continues to grow.
As Penn’s dominance over the overmatched group of all-stars players suggests, the sport of football has a long way to go in China. But games like these are not the ultimate reason for the trips. The more important part of the trip is interacting with local citizens and athletes that are still learning about the game and helping to grow the game in their home countries.
But I hope you took Penn +80 if you could find it.
Programs offering scholarships to kids in middle school or even elementary school is nothing new around the world of college football recruiting. It’s all about creating relationships that may pay off years down the road. But in the case of a couple of recent supposed offers extended by Arkansas, there could be a more immediate payoff if all goes according to plan.
Vernon Broughton, of Houston, Texas, is a four-star defensive tackle currently going through the recruiting process. Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M appear to be the top three in the mix, but Arkansas is hoping that may change. In a move to potentially make an impact on Broughton before he signs a letter of intent within the next year, Arkansas has reached out with offers to two of Broughton’s relatives; his cousin for the Class of 2023 and his younger brother for the Class of 2026. That’s some long-term investment if the goal is to sign a kid in the next recruiting cycle that may never even share a practice with either of his relatives.
Because there are no restrictions in place by the NCAA regarding when a school may extend an offer to a potential recruit, we will most certainly see more of this going on in the future. We already have schools hiring dads of recruits to be a part of a coaching staff, although the NCAA has taken a stand on that practice. Could the NCAA one day weigh down on this strategy as well? Recruiting those close to high-target recruits is nothing new either, as classmates of star players will routinely draw some extra attention and possible scholarship offers from schools with the aim to draw more interest from a four or five-star player.
Hey, if it works, it works.
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he had a plan to address the obvious need for a quarterback last month. A transfer option appeared to be the most logical solution to pad the depth at the position for the upcoming season, and now that transfer option has joined the program. Alex Hornibrook, a former starter at Wisconsin, has announced he is heading to Florida State to finish off his college football career.
The addition of Hornibrook gives Florida State an experienced starter to throw into the mix as a potential starter for the Seminoles this fall. In his last three seasons at Wisconsin, Hornibrook has played in 35 games and thrown for 5,438 yards with 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has certainly had his highs and lows in a Wisconsin uniform, but there is something to be said about having the experience to fall back on.
Hornibrook is likely heading to Florida State expecting to start. Most fifth-year seniors don’t transfer without that expectation. Florida State’s quarterback situation is one of the bigger storylines for the program this offseason given the current state of the position. For the second straight recruiting cycle, Florida State did not sign a quarterback on signing day. The dismissal of Deondre Francois and the loss of a high-profile target to Maryland really hurt the depth. Justin Blackman returns, of course, and may be the biggest obstacle standing in Hornibrook’s way this fall.
After signing day, Taggart was secretive about his plans to address the concerns at quarterback. Whether Hornibrook was his primary goal will likely remain unknown, but Taggart at least got someone who has been a regular starter.