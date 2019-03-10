Alex Hornibrook announces transfer to Florida State

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he had a plan to address the obvious need for a quarterback last month. A transfer option appeared to be the most logical solution to pad the depth at the position for the upcoming season, and now that transfer option has joined the program. Alex Hornibrook, a former starter at Wisconsin, has announced he is heading to Florida State to finish off his college football career.

The addition of Hornibrook gives Florida State an experienced starter to throw into the mix as a potential starter for the Seminoles this fall. In his last three seasons at Wisconsin, Hornibrook has played in 35 games and thrown for 5,438 yards with 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He has certainly had his highs and lows in a Wisconsin uniform, but there is something to be said about having the experience to fall back on.

Hornibrook is likely heading to Florida State expecting to start. Most fifth-year seniors don’t transfer without that expectation. Florida State’s quarterback situation is one of the bigger storylines for the program this offseason given the current state of the position. For the second straight recruiting cycle, Florida State did not sign a quarterback on signing day. The dismissal of Deondre Francois and the loss of a high-profile target to Maryland really hurt the depth. Justin Blackman returns, of course, and may be the biggest obstacle standing in Hornibrook’s way this fall.

After signing day, Taggart was secretive about his plans to address the concerns at quarterback. Whether Hornibrook was his primary goal will likely remain unknown, but Taggart at least got someone who has been a regular starter.

