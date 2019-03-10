Arkansas extends offers to 8th grade and 5th grade relatives of Class of 2020 target

Programs offering scholarships to kids in middle school or even elementary school is nothing new around the world of college football recruiting. It’s all about creating relationships that may pay off years down the road. But in the case of a couple of recent supposed offers extended by Arkansas, there could be a more immediate payoff if all goes according to plan.

Vernon Broughton, of Houston, Texas, is a four-star defensive tackle currently going through the recruiting process. Alabama, Texas, and Texas A&M appear to be the top three in the mix, but Arkansas is hoping that may change. In a move to potentially make an impact on Broughton before he signs a letter of intent within the next year, Arkansas has reached out with offers to two of Broughton’s relatives; his cousin for the Class of 2023 and his younger brother for the Class of 2026. That’s some long-term investment if the goal is to sign a kid in the next recruiting cycle that may never even share a practice with either of his relatives.

Blessed to say my cousin Vincent Wells ’23 and younger brother Isaiah Broughton ‘26 have both received a offer from the University of Arkansas…🙌🏾#WPS #HammerDown @BroughtonBroth1 @yadiva71 #BroughtonDNA💪 #Blessed pic.twitter.com/m3qWjPnMaH — Vernon Broughton ll (@Broughto1Vernon) March 10, 2019

Because there are no restrictions in place by the NCAA regarding when a school may extend an offer to a potential recruit, we will most certainly see more of this going on in the future. We already have schools hiring dads of recruits to be a part of a coaching staff, although the NCAA has taken a stand on that practice. Could the NCAA one day weigh down on this strategy as well? Recruiting those close to high-target recruits is nothing new either, as classmates of star players will routinely draw some extra attention and possible scholarship offers from schools with the aim to draw more interest from a four or five-star player.

Hey, if it works, it works.

