Former Houston Cougar Justin Johnson returns to coach running backs

New Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is bringing back a member of the Houston football family to serve as his running backs coach. Justin Johnson, a former Cougar wide receiver, has been announced as the program’s running backs coach. Houston also announced the addition of Mark Scott as a special teams analyst and Ryan Kahn as a defensive recruiting coordinator.

Johnson spent the last three seasons coaching as an assistant at Kansas, where he filled the role of receivers coach for the Jayhawks for the past two seasons. He initially started at Kansas as an offensive analyst. Prior to joining the Kansas staff, Johnson served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013, after he started his coaching track with Houston as an offensive quality control assistant in 2012.

Johnson played for Houston from 2008 through 2011, finishing his career with 1,229 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions while earning All-Conference USA First-Team recognition during his senior season.

Scott comes to Houston from West Virginia, where he worked for Holgorsen prior to Holgorsen coming to Houston from the Mountaineers.

Kahn was a football scouting assistant last season for Northwestern and was a football personnel and recruiting analyst for Alabama, his alma mater, for two years prior to his journey to Northwestern.

