FOX hires Urban Meyer, Reggie Bush for new rival to College GameDay

FOX is apparently digging in to give ESPN’s College GameDay its strongest challenge yet. FOX has signed former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former USC running back Reggie Bush to be a part of a brand new pregame show FOX is organizing for the 2019 season. FOX has confirmed the lineup for its new show.
As announced by FOX, the new college football pregame show airing on FOX, and not on FS1, will air at 11:00 AM eastern and lead right up to the noon kickoff scheduled for that week.
“With a head coach that won three national titles in 10 years, two of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent memory and one of the sport’s most electric running backs, our new college football pregame show has the game covered from all angles,” FOX Sports National Networks President Mark Silverman said in a released statement. “Not only will this all-star cast resonate with viewers because of their recent on-field accomplishments, but this group is going to have a lot of fun discussing the games each week.”
This will mark a return to the broadcast arena for Meyer, who spent one season working for ABC and ESPN after his first retirement from Florida in 2011. After one year in the booth as an analyst, Meyer returned to coaching at Ohio State in 2012. Rather than hit the road for a game of the week for Meyer, this time it seems he will likely limit his travel to a studio for pregame conversation with a panel organized by FOX. Along with Bush, the former Heisman Trophy winner even if that Heisman Trophy has been vacated, Meyer will join Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn with host Rob Stone. This will remove Quinn from game duty that he handled previously for FOX. Bush has been doing work for NFL Network to get his feet wet in the broadcast game, so he won’t be coming in as a fish out of water either.
There is no indication this pregame show will travel similar to ESPN’s College GameDay, but having some sort of pregame presence for a sport FOX has heavily invested in recent years makes sense. Moving the pregame show to network TV as opposed to cable on FS1 would follow in the footsteps of FOX’s longtime NFL pregame show that helped drive FOX’s NFL coverage over the years. The quality of FOX’s NFL pregame show has certainly been on the decline over the years, but we’ll have to wait to see how this college football pregame show fares.
FOX’s pregame lineup certainly has some star power with a pair of former Heisman Trophy winners, a national championship head coach, and Brady Quinn.
Nebraska may have moved on from sharing a conference home with Oklahoma, but Scott Frost is finding new ways to keep the old storied rivalry alive and well anyway he possibly can in Lincoln.
With the Huskers getting spring practices started, you will not be catching a glimpse of Nebraska players going through the famous Oklahoma drill. While the Huskers will be doing something similar in style, it will also go by a completely different and truly unique name. According to Frost, they call it….
Wait for it…
Are you sitting down for this one?
The Nebraska drill.
Naturally, there is a bit of humor behind this that is inspired by the past between Nebraska and Oklahoma as bitter rivals. Frost, having been a part of the rivalry, is well aware of the legacy of the rivalry between the two programs even though years have gone by since Nebraska left Oklahoma and the Big 12 for the Big Ten (and Oklahoma had the upper hand for a good while when Nebraska was still in the Big 12). Of course, it should be noted Oklahoma’s football program has been much more successful since Nebraska left for the Big Ten than the Huskers.
Then again, Frost does have a national title claim to his name, so we’ll give him that much.
Nebraska and Oklahoma will finally renew their rivalry in a brief home-and-home series beginning in 2021 at Oklahoma and concluding in 2022 at Nebraska.
New Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen is bringing back a member of the Houston football family to serve as his running backs coach. Justin Johnson, a former Cougar wide receiver, has been announced as the program’s running backs coach. Houston also announced the addition of Mark Scott as a special teams analyst and Ryan Kahn as a defensive recruiting coordinator.
Johnson spent the last three seasons coaching as an assistant at Kansas, where he filled the role of receivers coach for the Jayhawks for the past two seasons. He initially started at Kansas as an offensive analyst. Prior to joining the Kansas staff, Johnson served as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M in 2013, after he started his coaching track with Houston as an offensive quality control assistant in 2012.
Johnson played for Houston from 2008 through 2011, finishing his career with 1,229 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 receptions while earning All-Conference USA First-Team recognition during his senior season.
Scott comes to Houston from West Virginia, where he worked for Holgorsen prior to Holgorsen coming to Houston from the Mountaineers.
Kahn was a football scouting assistant last season for Northwestern and was a football personnel and recruiting analyst for Alabama, his alma mater, for two years prior to his journey to Northwestern.
The coaching carousel continues to spin at North Texas with word of a new addition reportedly on the way. Galen Scott, who previously picked up a position on the staff at Old Dominion just two months ago, will now head to North Texas to take on the role of linebackers coach, according to a report from Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.
Scott previously coached at Virginia Tech before resigning from his position suddenly last April. Scott stepped away from the Hokies as reports of an extramarital affair spread. Scott came to Virginia Tech with head coach Justin Fuente from Memphis and had been bumped up to the title of co-defensive coordinator alongside longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
Scott stayed on a football sideline last fall despite his departure from Virginia Tech and before he landed a job with Old Dominion. Scott coached high school football at Rowlett High School in Texas. The job at North Texas will keep him in the lone star state rather than heading back to Virginia with Old Dominion.
North Texas is expected to make an announcement about the hiring of Scott once the hiring is officially approved by the university.
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is back in California after turning himself over to authorities. Washington is facing charges for his connection in an investigation regarding alleged possession and distribution of child pornography involving an ex-girlfriend from high school.
An arrest warrant was filed in California last month and had been signed shortly after being filed. Now, just a few weeks later as Nebraska was opening up spring practices, Washington has returned to his California home to face the legal issue looming over him.
Washington reportedly turned himself in Monday morning and was released on bail. At this time, there is no known date for a court appearance, so Washington will now have to wait to learn what’s next in his legal issue.
Washington is accused of sharing a video that allegedly showed an ex-girlfriend being sexually assaulted by classmates. Although Washington is not accused of committing the sexual assault caught on camera, he does face felony and misdemeanor charges for distribution of the video involving an underage girl being assaulted.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently explained Washington would be a “limited participant” in spring practices this spring while this legal process plays itself out.