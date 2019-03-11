Nebraska RB Maurice Washington turns himself in over revenge porn case

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington is back in California after turning himself over to authorities. Washington is facing charges for his connection in an investigation regarding alleged possession and distribution of child pornography involving an ex-girlfriend from high school.
An arrest warrant was filed in California last month and had been signed shortly after being filed. Now, just a few weeks later as Nebraska was opening up spring practices, Washington has returned to his California home to face the legal issue looming over him.
Washington reportedly turned himself in Monday morning and was released on bail. At this time, there is no known date for a court appearance, so Washington will now have to wait to learn what’s next in his legal issue.
Washington is accused of sharing a video that allegedly showed an ex-girlfriend being sexually assaulted by classmates. Although Washington is not accused of committing the sexual assault caught on camera, he does face felony and misdemeanor charges for distribution of the video involving an underage girl being assaulted.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost recently explained Washington would be a “limited participant” in spring practices this spring while this legal process plays itself out.
The Texas Longhorns have opened their spring practice schedule, but offensive guard Patrick Hudson is not suiting up in pads. Instead, Hudson has retired from playing football amid growing concerns about injuries.
Hudson suffered a heat-related illness last year that saw him rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for a few days before he was eventually released. Hudson never made it to the playing field for the Longhorns, who played in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma and topped Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He appeared in two games in the 2017 season but saw his season cut short due to a season-ending torn ACL injury.
While Hudson will no longer be lining up on the line of scrimmage for the Longhorns, he will still be a part of the football program in Austin. Texas head coach Tom Herman told reporters on Monday Hudson will stay with the program and assist with player development.
Elsewhere on the Texas roster, linebacker Demarco Boyd has returned after being indefinitely suspended last season. Boyd was suspended by the program after being charged with assault.
Herman also updated the status of a few other players on the Texas roster for the spring; wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out due to an injury, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn is waiting for results on what was described as a kidney issue.
The Florida Gators will be down at least three players this spring, according to a spring practice-eve report from Thomas Goldkamp of 247 Sports. According to Goldkamp, Florida will be without the services of defensive end Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Marlon Dunlap and offensive lineman Griffin McDowell due to injury issues this spring.
The extent of the injuries was not reported, but they must be serious enough to at least proceed with some extra caution this spring for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. Even though these players are looking to contend for some bigger roles in the fall, it is unwise to push them if there could be greater harm done in the spring by working them in practices and drills.
The absence of all three players will certainly allow for a few extra reps to be split up by other players at these positions, with starting jobs and other more significant roles up for grabs across the line of scrimmage this fall, especially on defense.
Florida begins spring practices on Tuesday.
One of Virginia’s top offensive linemen is heading to Oklahoma. Guard R.J. Proctor is heading to the Sooners as a graduate transfer. Proctor announced his decision to transfer to the defending Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff contender with a statement on Twitter.
“At this time, I will be shutting down my recruitment and furthering my career at the University of Oklahoma,” Proctor said. “Ready to go to war for Coach [Lincoln Riley] and his staff in Norman. Most importantly, I’m ready to win a national championship.”
In Proctor, the Sooners are getting an experienced left guard with starting experience, and he will be eligible to play immediately this fall as a graduate transfer.
Proctor appeared in 11 of 13 games for Virginia in 2018. Of those 11 appearances, six of them were starts at left guard, including Virginia’s victory over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. He was an asset in pass protection for Virginia and dependable blocking for the run, both traits that will suit him well at Oklahoma, home to an offensive line mentality that looks to give transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts a chance to shine with his arm and with a running back stable always capable of doing some damage on the ground.
FOX is apparently digging in to give ESPN’s College GameDay its strongest challenge yet. FOX has signed former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former USC running back Reggie Bush to be a part of a brand new pregame show FOX is organizing for the 2019 season. FOX has confirmed the lineup for its new show.
As announced by FOX, the new college football pregame show airing on FOX, and not on FS1, will air at 11:00 AM eastern and lead right up to the noon kickoff scheduled for that week.
“With a head coach that won three national titles in 10 years, two of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent memory and one of the sport’s most electric running backs, our new college football pregame show has the game covered from all angles,” FOX Sports National Networks President Mark Silverman said in a released statement. “Not only will this all-star cast resonate with viewers because of their recent on-field accomplishments, but this group is going to have a lot of fun discussing the games each week.”
This will mark a return to the broadcast arena for Meyer, who spent one season working for ABC and ESPN after his first retirement from Florida in 2011. After one year in the booth as an analyst, Meyer returned to coaching at Ohio State in 2012. Rather than hit the road for a game of the week for Meyer, this time it seems he will likely limit his travel to a studio for pregame conversation with a panel organized by FOX. Along with Bush, the former Heisman Trophy winner even if that Heisman Trophy has been vacated, Meyer will join Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn with host Rob Stone. This will remove Quinn from game duty that he handled previously for FOX. Bush has been doing work for NFL Network to get his feet wet in the broadcast game, so he won’t be coming in as a fish out of water either.
There is no indication this pregame show will travel similar to ESPN’s College GameDay, but having some sort of pregame presence for a sport FOX has heavily invested in recent years makes sense. Moving the pregame show to network TV as opposed to cable on FS1 would follow in the footsteps of FOX’s longtime NFL pregame show that helped drive FOX’s NFL coverage over the years. The quality of FOX’s NFL pregame show has certainly been on the decline over the years, but we’ll have to wait to see how this college football pregame show fares.
FOX’s pregame lineup certainly has some star power with a pair of former Heisman Trophy winners, a national championship head coach, and Brady Quinn.