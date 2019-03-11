North Texas hires away recently-hired Old Dominion assistant Galen Scott

The coaching carousel continues to spin at North Texas with word of a new addition reportedly on the way. Galen Scott, who previously picked up a position on the staff at Old Dominion just two months ago, will now head to North Texas to take on the role of linebackers coach, according to a report from Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday.

Scott previously coached at Virginia Tech before resigning from his position suddenly last April. Scott stepped away from the Hokies as reports of an extramarital affair spread. Scott came to Virginia Tech with head coach Justin Fuente from Memphis and had been bumped up to the title of co-defensive coordinator alongside longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster.

Scott stayed on a football sideline last fall despite his departure from Virginia Tech and before he landed a job with Old Dominion. Scott coached high school football at Rowlett High School in Texas. The job at North Texas will keep him in the lone star state rather than heading back to Virginia with Old Dominion.

North Texas is expected to make an announcement about the hiring of Scott once the hiring is officially approved by the university.

