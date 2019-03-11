Virginia offensive guard R.J. Proctor announces transfer to Oklahoma

One of Virginia’s top offensive linemen is heading to Oklahoma. Guard R.J. Proctor is heading to the Sooners as a graduate transfer. Proctor announced his decision to transfer to the defending Big 12 champion and College Football Playoff contender with a statement on Twitter.
“At this time, I will be shutting down my recruitment and furthering my career at the University of Oklahoma,” Proctor said. “Ready to go to war for Coach [Lincoln Riley] and his staff in Norman. Most importantly, I’m ready to win a national championship.”
In Proctor, the Sooners are getting an experienced left guard with starting experience, and he will be eligible to play immediately this fall as a graduate transfer.
Proctor appeared in 11 of 13 games for Virginia in 2018. Of those 11 appearances, six of them were starts at left guard, including Virginia’s victory over South Carolina in the Belk Bowl. He was an asset in pass protection for Virginia and dependable blocking for the run, both traits that will suit him well at Oklahoma, home to an offensive line mentality that looks to give transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts a chance to shine with his arm and with a running back stable always capable of doing some damage on the ground.
The Florida Gators will be down at least three players this spring, according to a spring practice-eve report from Thomas Goldkamp of 247 Sports. According to Goldkamp, Florida will be without the services of defensive end Jeremiah Moon, defensive tackle Marlon Dunlap and offensive lineman Griffin McDowell due to injury issues this spring.
The extent of the injuries was not reported, but they must be serious enough to at least proceed with some extra caution this spring for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. Even though these players are looking to contend for some bigger roles in the fall, it is unwise to push them if there could be greater harm done in the spring by working them in practices and drills.
The absence of all three players will certainly allow for a few extra reps to be split up by other players at these positions, with starting jobs and other more significant roles up for grabs across the line of scrimmage this fall, especially on defense.
Florida begins spring practices on Tuesday.
FOX is apparently digging in to give ESPN’s College GameDay its strongest challenge yet. FOX has signed former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former USC running back Reggie Bush to be a part of a brand new pregame show FOX is organizing for the 2019 season. FOX has confirmed the lineup for its new show.
As announced by FOX, the new college football pregame show airing on FOX, and not on FS1, will air at 11:00 AM eastern and lead right up to the noon kickoff scheduled for that week.
“With a head coach that won three national titles in 10 years, two of the most successful college quarterbacks in recent memory and one of the sport’s most electric running backs, our new college football pregame show has the game covered from all angles,” FOX Sports National Networks President Mark Silverman said in a released statement. “Not only will this all-star cast resonate with viewers because of their recent on-field accomplishments, but this group is going to have a lot of fun discussing the games each week.”
This will mark a return to the broadcast arena for Meyer, who spent one season working for ABC and ESPN after his first retirement from Florida in 2011. After one year in the booth as an analyst, Meyer returned to coaching at Ohio State in 2012. Rather than hit the road for a game of the week for Meyer, this time it seems he will likely limit his travel to a studio for pregame conversation with a panel organized by FOX. Along with Bush, the former Heisman Trophy winner even if that Heisman Trophy has been vacated, Meyer will join Matt Leinart and Brady Quinn with host Rob Stone. This will remove Quinn from game duty that he handled previously for FOX. Bush has been doing work for NFL Network to get his feet wet in the broadcast game, so he won’t be coming in as a fish out of water either.
There is no indication this pregame show will travel similar to ESPN’s College GameDay, but having some sort of pregame presence for a sport FOX has heavily invested in recent years makes sense. Moving the pregame show to network TV as opposed to cable on FS1 would follow in the footsteps of FOX’s longtime NFL pregame show that helped drive FOX’s NFL coverage over the years. The quality of FOX’s NFL pregame show has certainly been on the decline over the years, but we’ll have to wait to see how this college football pregame show fares.
FOX’s pregame lineup certainly has some star power with a pair of former Heisman Trophy winners, a national championship head coach, and Brady Quinn.
Running back Trelon Smith has found a new home. After previously agreeing to a mutual breakup at Arizona State, Smith is now gearing up to continue his college football career in the SEC with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Smith took to Twitter to announce his destination over the weekend.
According to a report from HawgSports.com, Smith will not be around for the spring with the Razorbacks. Instead, he will enroll later this summer and join the program then. The redshirt freshman was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017 will provide an instant boost to the depth of the running back position at Arkansas as the Razorbacks are a bit thin this spring with three backs on scholarship.
Smith will have three years of eligibility at Arkansas. Although Smith played for Arizona State in 2017, he only appeared in four games last season to preserve a year of eligibility under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules implemented last season. Of course, barring any possible exemption granted by the NCAA, Smith will now have to sit out a season before being eligible to play in a game again under the NCAA transfer rules. It is unknown if Smith will seek a waiver to be ruled eligible immediately in the fall.
In an effort to help promote the sport of American football abroad, the Penn Quakers flew to China for an exhibition matchup and a football clinic. Aside from a week of promoting the game and educating the growing football community in China about the game, the highlight of the trip was The Global Ambassadors Bowl against a team of all-stars from the American Football League of China. It took little time for the Ivy Leaguers to establish their dominance over the Chinese all-star team en route to a lopsided victory.
Penn quarterback Mason Quandt completed a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Fleury on the second play of the game. After the defense forced an early turnover with Jacob Martin intercepting a pass to setup a quick touchdown pass from Ryan Glover to Rory Starkey for another touchdown. Penn’s defense added a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Penn held a 57-0 lead at halftime in Shanghai. The final score was 85-0.
Penn’s trip to China has included stops in Beijing and Shanghai with a hike on The Great Wall of China, a tour of Tiananmen Square and more. The trip to Cina is the highlight of the Penn spring practices this year, which will conclude with the spring game on March 30 in Philadelphia. The trip to China, like previous trips taken by other programs like Michigan and trips that are fairly common in college basketball, are allowed under NCAA rules and are a good way to help promote a sport in a region of the world where the game continues to grow.
As Penn’s dominance over the overmatched group of all-stars players suggests, the sport of football has a long way to go in China. But games like these are not the ultimate reason for the trips. The more important part of the trip is interacting with local citizens and athletes that are still learning about the game and helping to grow the game in their home countries.
But I hope you took Penn +80 if you could find it.