Getty Images

David Beaty lawsuit claims Kansas wanted to ‘find dead hooker’ in his closet; KU mentions potential NCAA violations by the fired head coach in response

By John TaylorMar 12, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

There are some things you never dreamed you’d ever put in as part of a headline. This is one of them.

In early November of last year, Kansas announced that David Beaty would be fired as head football coach upon the conclusion of the 2018 regular season.  At the time, athletic director Jeff Long stated that the university would honor the terms of Beaty’s contract, which included a $3 million buyout payable over a six-month period.  Since then, however, Beaty has received none of the money called for in his contract, leading the coach to file a lawsuit March 12 alleging that “Kansas Athletics breached its contract with Beaty by not making the guaranteed payments after terminating Beaty without cause.”

“Ever since the season concluded, Kansas Athletics has moved the goal posts on Coach Beaty,” one of Beaty’s attorneys said in a statement confirming the lawsuit. “Kansas Athletics can’t walk back its decision to terminate Coach Beaty without cause after confirming it publicly, privately, and in writing.”

“Coach Beaty and his family will always cherish their time at KU, but they do not understand why Kansas Athletics has reneged on its promises.”

In the lawsuit, it’s claimed that Long and at least one other high-ranking KU official had discussed the need to find something, such as “a dead hooker” — presumably, an over-the-top euphemism for the need to find skeletons in Beaty’s closet — that would help void the buyout.

In response to the lawsuit, KU issued a statement in which the university claimed they learned of potential NCAA violations committed by Beaty after his firing, leading them to withhold the coach’s buyout.  The university further claimed that Beaty’s buyout has been placed in escrow until the completion of the investigation into the allegations of unspecified NCAA violations.

Beaty was informed he would not be retained by KU on Nov. 4, 2018, but would be able to coach the remaining games. Immediately following the end of the season, Kansas Athletics staff conducted standard exit interviews of all football coaches and staff, and through that process we learned of possible NCAA violations allegedly committed by Beaty. KU contacted the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference and began an investigation into the matter. Beaty refused to cooperate with the KU review and, ultimately, the NCAA took the lead in the still-ongoing investigation.”

Due to the nature of the allegations, which, if true, would be in violation of the terms of Beaty’s contract, the university has withheld payment of money owed to Beaty pending the outcome of the NCAA investigation. In a show of good faith, the university has placed the full amount owed in escrow.

In four seasons as the Jayhawks head coach, Beaty went 6-42 overall and 2-34 in Big 12 play.  In mid-November, Kansas confirmed that former LSU head coach Les Miles would be taking over for Beaty.

Knee injury will sideline San Diego State’s starting FB for all of 2019

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

San Diego State hasn’t even put the finishing touches on spring practice, and there’s been a development that’ll impact the Aztecs this coming season.

Rocky Long confirmed Monday that Isaac Lessard suffered torn ligaments in his left knee during a scrimmage this past Saturday.  As a result, the starting fullback is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

Lessard has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

“It always hurts when you lose a starter,” the head coach said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “You lose a lot of experience when you lose Isaac.

Lessard was the starting fullback for most of the 2018 season in an Aztecs offense that was fourth in the Mountain West with 161.7 yards per game.

According to the Union-Tribune, Lessard, a rising fifth-year senior, may petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility, although there’s nothing yet definitive on that front.

Michigan QB Shea Patterson got some pro baseball work in recently

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As Michigan gets set to kick off spring practice later this month, one of its offensive starters was getting in a little work in an entirely different sport recently.

As he hadn’t played the sport for a couple of years, some heads were turned when U-M quarterback Shea Patterson was drafted in the 39th round of the June Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. Nearly a month later, he signed a 2019 contract with the baseball organization that would allow him to play for the team after his football eligibility expires next season; in late July of last year, prior to the start of the Wolverines’ summer camp, Patterson worked out with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Patterson got some additional stick-and-ball work in recently as the football signal-caller and baseball infielder spent six days earlier this month working out at spring practice with the same Triple-A affiliate.

“He gets to be down here around our guys and our coaches, and see our process,” Texas Rangers farm director Matt Blood told the Star-Telegram. “It’s always good to be able to get some baseball activity and scratch that itch, but I think it’s more about him coming and seeing what it’s like to be a Ranger and a professional baseball player.

“And for our guys it’s great to have him. He’s got a really good mentality and makeup, and he helps our guys, too. He’s looked good. He’s out there, he’s giving really good effort, he’s a good athlete, and he’s having a great time being here.”

Patterson, entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, could have a Kyler Murray-like decision to make early next year, although it’s widely expected Patterson will follow the Heisman Trophy winner’s lead and make himself available for the NFL draft instead of embarking on a professional baseball career full-time.

The Wolverines open spring football practice March 17, and Patterson will be there as the returning starter under center.

(Tip O’ the Cap: mlive.com)

Manny Netherly becomes fourth LSU Tiger to enter transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another day, another college football player hurtles into the infamous portal.

The latest to hit the NCAA transfer base is Mannie Netherly, with al.com reporting that the junior LSU cornerback has decided to leave the Tigers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune,  Netherly is the fourth LSU scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of the 2018 season, joining linebacker Dantrieze Scott and a pair of defensive linemen — Dominic Livingston and Davin Cotton.

If all four LSU football players in the database ultimately opt to transfer, it would leave the Tigers one man over the 85-man scholarship limit, the Times-Picayune noted.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Netherly was rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.  During a 2017 campaign in which he played just one game, the Texas native moved from receiver to cornerback.

This past season, Netherly appeared in just two games for the Tigers.

Eric Moss, ex-Ohio State Buckeye and Randy Moss’ brother, passes away

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Ohio State football family, and an NFL Hall of Famer, is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed Monday that one of its former offensive linemen, Eric Moss, has passed away at the age of 44.  An official cause of death of the Rand, West Virginia, native was not revealed.

Moss played in 14 games during his time as a defensive tackle/fullback/offensive tackle/tight end at Ohio State in the mid-nineties.  His younger half-brother, Randy Moss, posted a remembrance on his Instagram page of his sibling, featuring a photo of the two in Vikings uniforms.

The brothers were on the same NFL roster in 1998.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by Eric Moss’ much-too-early passing.