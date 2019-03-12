Eric Moss, ex-Ohio State Buckeye and Randy Moss’ brother, dies at 44

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Ohio State football family, and an NFL Hall of Famer, is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed Monday that one of its former offensive linemen, Eric Moss, has died at 44. An official cause of death of the Rand, West Virginia, native was not revealed.

Moss played in 14 games during his time as a defensive tackle/fullback/offensive tackle/tight end at Ohio State in the mid-nineties. His younger half-brother, Randy Moss, posted a remembrance on his Instagram page of his sibling, featuring a photo of the two in Vikings uniforms.

The brothers were on the same NFL roster in 1998.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by Eric Moss’ much-too-early passing.