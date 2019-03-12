Eric Moss, ex-Ohio State Buckeye and Randy Moss’ brother, passes away

In Bowling Green, what was once old is new yet again.

In April of last year, Western Kentucky announced that, “[d]ue to consistent violation of team rules… Quinton Baker is no longer a member of the WKU Football program and was removed from the team’s roster.” After spending the 2018 season at FCS Portland State, the Bowling Green Daily News has reported, the running back is back with the Hilltoppers as he’s now listed on the football team’s roster.

Per the Daily News, and despite having spent the 2018 season at a lower level of football, Baker, who will be listed as a redshirt junior for the upcoming season, will need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA in order to play for his new/old school in 2019. If that waiver appeal is unsuccessful, he would be sidelined for all of 2019 and would then have one year of eligibility that he could use in 2020.

In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker ran for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.

That on-field production, however, was mitigated by myriad off-field woes.

In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of the following year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky. That suspension was followed roughly eight months later by the dismissal.