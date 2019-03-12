Getty Images

Michigan QB Shea Patterson got some pro baseball work in recently

By John TaylorMar 12, 2019
As Michigan gets set to kick off spring practice later this month, one of its offensive starters was getting in a little work in an entirely different sport recently.

As he hadn’t played the sport for a couple of years, some heads were turned when U-M quarterback Shea Patterson was drafted in the 39th round of the June Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers. Nearly a month later, he signed a 2019 contract with the baseball organization that would allow him to play for the team after his football eligibility expires next season; in late July of last year, prior to the start of the Wolverines’ summer camp, Patterson worked out with the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Patterson got some additional stick-and-ball work in recently as the football signal-caller and baseball infielder spent six days earlier this month working out at spring practice with the same Triple-A affiliate.

“He gets to be down here around our guys and our coaches, and see our process,” Texas Rangers farm director Matt Blood told the Star-Telegram. “It’s always good to be able to get some baseball activity and scratch that itch, but I think it’s more about him coming and seeing what it’s like to be a Ranger and a professional baseball player.

“And for our guys it’s great to have him. He’s got a really good mentality and makeup, and he helps our guys, too. He’s looked good. He’s out there, he’s giving really good effort, he’s a good athlete, and he’s having a great time being here.”

Patterson, entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, could have a Kyler Murray-like decision to make early next year, although it’s widely expected Patterson will follow the Heisman Trophy winner’s lead and make himself available for the NFL draft instead of embarking on a professional baseball career full-time.

The Wolverines open spring football practice March 17, and Patterson will be there as the returning starter under center.

Manny Netherly becomes fourth LSU Tiger to enter transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019
Another day, another college football player hurtles into the infamous portal.

The latest to hit the NCAA transfer base is Mannie Netherly, with al.com reporting that the junior LSU cornerback has decided to leave the Tigers and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune,  Netherly is the fourth LSU scholarship player to enter the portal since the end of the 2018 season, joining linebacker Dantrieze Scott and a pair of defensive linemen — Dominic Livingston and Davin Cotton.

If all four LSU football players in the database ultimately opt to transfer, it would leave the Tigers one man over the 85-man scholarship limit, the Times-Picayune noted.

A four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Netherly was rated as the No. 36 wide receiver in the country.  During a 2017 campaign in which he played just one game, the Texas native moved from receiver to cornerback.

This past season, Netherly appeared in just two games for the Tigers.

Eric Moss, ex-Ohio State Buckeye and Randy Moss’ brother, passes away

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019
The Ohio State football family, and an NFL Hall of Famer, is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed Monday that one of its former offensive linemen, Eric Moss, has passed away at the age of 44.  An official cause of death of the Rand, West Virginia, native was not revealed.

Moss played in 14 games during his time as a defensive tackle/fullback/offensive tackle/tight end at Ohio State in the mid-nineties.  His younger half-brother, Randy Moss, posted a remembrance on his Instagram page of his sibling, featuring a photo of the two in Vikings uniforms.

The brothers were on the same NFL roster in 1998.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to all impacted by Eric Moss’ much-too-early passing.

Ex-Western Kentucky RB now a current WKU RB

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 12, 2019
In Bowling Green, what was once old is new yet again.

In April of last year, Western Kentucky announced that, “[d]ue to consistent violation of team rules… Quinton Baker is no longer a member of the WKU Football program and was removed from the team’s roster.” After spending the 2018 season at FCS Portland State, the Bowling Green Daily News has reported, the running back is back with the Hilltoppers as he’s now listed on the football team’s roster.

Per the Daily News, and despite having spent the 2018 season at a lower level of football, Baker, who will be listed as a redshirt junior for the upcoming season, will need to obtain a waiver from the NCAA in order to play for his new/old school in 2019. If that waiver appeal is unsuccessful, he would be sidelined for all of 2019 and would then have one year of eligibility that he could use in 2020.

In two years with the Hilltoppers, Baker ran for 775 yards and five touchdowns, adding another 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions. As a true freshman in 2016, Baker’s 542 yards rushing were second on the team; he was third in 2017 with 233 yards.

That on-field production, however, was mitigated by myriad off-field woes.

In April of 2016, Baker was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. In June of the following year, he was one of six WKU football players indicted in connection to an assault outside of a frat house; he ultimately pleaded guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

As a result of that incident, Baker was suspended for the 2017 opener against Eastern Kentucky.  That suspension was followed roughly eight months later by the dismissal.

You won’t see Nebraska running the Oklahoma drill under Scott Frost, technically

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireMar 11, 2019
Nebraska may have moved on from sharing a conference home with Oklahoma, but Scott Frost is finding new ways to keep the old storied rivalry alive and well anyway he possibly can in Lincoln.

With the Huskers getting spring practices started, you will not be catching a glimpse of Nebraska players going through the famous Oklahoma drill. While the Huskers will be doing something similar in style, it will also go by a completely different and truly unique name. According to Frost, they call it….

Wait for it…

Are you sitting down for this one?

The Nebraska drill.

Naturally, there is a bit of humor behind this that is inspired by the past between Nebraska and Oklahoma as bitter rivals. Frost, having been a part of the rivalry, is well aware of the legacy of the rivalry between the two programs even though years have gone by since Nebraska left Oklahoma and the Big 12 for the Big Ten (and Oklahoma had the upper hand for a good while when Nebraska was still in the Big 12). Of course, it should be noted Oklahoma’s football program has been much more successful since Nebraska left for the Big Ten than the Huskers.

Then again, Frost does have a national title claim to his name, so we’ll give him that much.

Nebraska and Oklahoma will finally renew their rivalry in a brief home-and-home series beginning in 2021 at Oklahoma and concluding in 2022 at Nebraska.