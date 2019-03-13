Louisiana-Monroe’s Jaylen Veasley arrested in connection to domestic incident involving teammate

It’s time once again to remind everyone that we no longer have a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker by writing that it’d be time to set the tracker back to double zeroes if we still had one.
The latest FBS program forced to deal with an off-field issue involving one of its football players is Louisiana-Monroe, with the Monroe News Star reporting that Jaylen Veasley was arrested Monday afternoon following a domestic incident that also involved teammate and Warhawks cornerback Floyd Connell. The defensive tackle is facing one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a felony, and one count of simple battery.
From the News Star‘s report:
Per the arrest report, Veasley entered the residence of his ex girlfriend, Montana Miller, after she advised him not to multiple times and encountered cornerback Floyd Connell. Veasley allegedly Connell and swung his fist at him, which prompted Connell to respond in self-defense.
Miller and Veasley have a child together.
Police say a wrestling match ensued in the bedroom between Veasley and Connell, which resulted in a broken television and miscellaneous items. Veasley left the residence, per the report, and was arrested at 3811 Desiard Street, the address of ULM’s campus police station.
“We are gathering facts related to the situation, and we’ll let the legal process play out,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.
Veasley started 11 games as a redshirt junior last season. As a true freshman, Connell played in nine games in 2018.