Mizzou’s highest-rated 2019 signee undergoes surgery, out for rest of spring practice

There’s been a medical hiccup when it comes to the crown jewel of Barry Odom‘s most recent recruiting class.

Tuesday, Missouri confirmed that Jalani Williams will miss the remainder of spring practice this year. The defensive back suffered an unspecified injury to his foot last week during practice and underwent surgery to repair the damage.

It’s expected that Williams will be able to resume football-related activities at some point in June, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.

A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 25 safety in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Missouri. The St. Louis native was the highest-rated signee in MU’s class this year.

Williams enrolled early at Mizzou in order to participate in spring practice, and had been working as the No. 2 boundary safety prior to the injury.