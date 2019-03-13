Getty Images

Old Dominion down a pair of quarterbacks this spring

Mar 13, 2019
As Old Dominion begins the process to replace starting quarterback Blake LaRussa, who gave up football for seminary school late last year, they’ll be down a pair of prime contenders for the job in the coming weeks.

According to the Newport News Daily Press, Steven Williams and Hayden Wolff will be sidelined for all of spring practice as they recover from surgical procedures.  Both quarterbacks underwent surgery to repair damage in their respective shoulders.

Williams was the Monarchs’ starter in 2017 and for the first four games of the 2018 season as well.  Following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing Williams before the second offensive series, LaRussa started under center the remainder of last year.

Wolff was the highest-rated signee in ODU’s 2019 recruiting class and is expected to compete for the starting job as a true freshman.

With Williams and Wolff sidelined, the early stages of the quarterback competition will consist of a pair of junior-college transfers, Messiah deWeaver and Stone Smartt, as well as redshirt freshman Jonah Fitzgerald.

Louisiana-Monroe’s Jaylen Veasley arrested in connection to domestic incident involving teammate

Mar 13, 2019
It’s time once again to remind everyone that we no longer have a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker by writing that it’d be time to set the tracker back to double zeroes if we still had one.

The latest FBS program forced to deal with an off-field issue involving one of its football players is Louisiana-Monroe, with the Monroe News Star reporting that Jaylen Veasley was arrested Monday afternoon following a domestic incident that also involved teammate and Warhawks cornerback Floyd Connell.  The defensive tackle is facing one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a felony, and one count of simple battery.

From the News Star‘s report:

Per the arrest report, Veasley entered the residence of his ex girlfriend, Montana Miller, after she advised him not to multiple times and encountered cornerback Floyd Connell. Veasley allegedly Connell and swung his fist at him, which prompted Connell to respond in self-defense.

Miller and Veasley have a child together.

Police say a wrestling match ensued in the bedroom between Veasley and Connell, which resulted in a broken television and miscellaneous items. Veasley left the residence, per the report, and was arrested at 3811 Desiard Street, the address of ULM’s campus police station.

“We are gathering facts related to the situation, and we’ll let the legal process play out,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

Veasley started 11 games as a redshirt junior last season.  As a true freshman, Connell played in nine games in 2018.

 

Ex-Louisiana DB joins Ragin’ Cajuns coaching staff

Mar 12, 2019
A very familiar face to Louisiana football fans has joined Billy Napier‘s second coaching staff.

Monday, the Sun Belt Conference school officially announced that LaMar Morgan has been hired by Napier as part of his defensive staff.  Specifically, Morgan will serve as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ cornerbacks coach.

From 2003-07, Morgan played safety for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Morgan replaces Zac Etheridge, who left earlier this offseason for the cornerbacks coach job at Houston.  And Morgan’s last job?  As the safeties and nicklebacks coach at… Houston.

David Beaty lawsuit claims Kansas wanted to ‘find dead hooker’ in his closet; KU mentions potential NCAA violations by the fired head coach in response

Mar 12, 2019
There are some things you never dreamed you’d ever put in as part of a headline. This is one of them.

In early November of last year, Kansas announced that David Beaty would be fired as head football coach upon the conclusion of the 2018 regular season.  At the time, athletic director Jeff Long stated that the university would honor the terms of Beaty’s contract, which included a $3 million buyout payable over a six-month period.  Since then, however, Beaty has received none of the money called for in his contract, leading the coach to file a lawsuit March 12 alleging that “Kansas Athletics breached its contract with Beaty by not making the guaranteed payments after terminating Beaty without cause.”

“Ever since the season concluded, Kansas Athletics has moved the goal posts on Coach Beaty,” one of Beaty’s attorneys said in a statement confirming the lawsuit. “Kansas Athletics can’t walk back its decision to terminate Coach Beaty without cause after confirming it publicly, privately, and in writing.”

“Coach Beaty and his family will always cherish their time at KU, but they do not understand why Kansas Athletics has reneged on its promises.”

In the lawsuit, it’s claimed that Long and at least one other high-ranking KU official had discussed the need to find something, such as “a dead hooker” — presumably, an over-the-top euphemism for the need to find skeletons in Beaty’s closet — that would help void the buyout.

In response to the lawsuit, KU issued a statement in which the university claimed they learned of potential NCAA violations committed by Beaty after his firing, leading them to withhold the coach’s buyout.  The university further claimed that Beaty’s buyout has been placed in escrow until the completion of the investigation into the allegations of unspecified NCAA violations.

Beaty was informed he would not be retained by KU on Nov. 4, 2018, but would be able to coach the remaining games. Immediately following the end of the season, Kansas Athletics staff conducted standard exit interviews of all football coaches and staff, and through that process we learned of possible NCAA violations allegedly committed by Beaty. KU contacted the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference and began an investigation into the matter. Beaty refused to cooperate with the KU review and, ultimately, the NCAA took the lead in the still-ongoing investigation.”

Due to the nature of the allegations, which, if true, would be in violation of the terms of Beaty’s contract, the university has withheld payment of money owed to Beaty pending the outcome of the NCAA investigation. In a show of good faith, the university has placed the full amount owed in escrow.

In four seasons as the Jayhawks head coach, Beaty went 6-42 overall and 2-34 in Big 12 play.  In mid-November, Kansas confirmed that former LSU head coach Les Miles would be taking over for Beaty.

Knee injury will sideline San Diego State’s starting FB for all of 2019

Mar 12, 2019
San Diego State hasn’t even put the finishing touches on spring practice, and there’s been a development that’ll impact the Aztecs this coming season.

Rocky Long confirmed Monday that Isaac Lessard suffered torn ligaments in his left knee during a scrimmage this past Saturday.  As a result, the starting fullback is expected to miss the entire 2019 season.

Lessard has already undergone surgery to repair the damage.

“It always hurts when you lose a starter,” the head coach said according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “You lose a lot of experience when you lose Isaac.

Lessard was the starting fullback for most of the 2018 season in an Aztecs offense that was fourth in the Mountain West with 161.7 yards per game.

According to the Union-Tribune, Lessard, a rising fifth-year senior, may petition the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility, although there’s nothing yet definitive on that front.