Old Dominion down pair of quarterbacks this spring

As Old Dominion begins the process to replace starting quarterback Blake LaRussa, who gave up football for seminary school late last year, they’ll be down a pair of prime contenders for the job in the coming weeks.

According to the Newport News Daily Press, Steven Williams and Hayden Wolff will be sidelined for all of spring practice as they recover from surgical procedures. Both quarterbacks underwent surgery to repair damage in their respective shoulders.

Williams was the Monarchs’ starter in 2017 and for the first four games of the 2018 season as well. Following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing Williams before the second offensive series, LaRussa started under center the remainder of last year.

Wolff was the highest-rated signee in ODU’s 2019 recruiting class and is expected to compete for the starting job as a true freshman.

With Williams and Wolff sidelined, the early stages of the quarterback competition will consist of a pair of junior-college transfers, Messiah deWeaver and Stone Smartt, as well as redshirt freshman Jonah Fitzgerald.