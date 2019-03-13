Oregon WR Demetri Burch will enter NCAA transfer portal

Throw another player into the NCAA’s transfer portal. This time it is Oregon wide receiver Demetri Burch, who announced his intent to transfer with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“I want to thank the University of Oregon for accepting me into their university and allowing me to be a part of their family,” Burch said, via Twitter. “At this time I want to announce that I will be transferring.”

Although Burch said upfront he is transferring, it is important to remember a player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal at any time to stay at their current location. Burch’s statement suggests he will not be returning to Oregon, however. Where Burch is heading next will be determined and announced at a later time.

Burch was a three-star recruit in Oregon’s Class of 2017 under former head coach (and current Florida State head coach) Willie Taggart. Burch appeared in six games for the Ducks last fall after redshirting in 2017. He did not record any stats in his six appearances last season.

Burch will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules (barring any possible waiver approval). He will have two more years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season.

The Mission LLCD ❤️ pic.twitter.com/edMx5pODT6 — Demetri Burch (@Metrinumber8) March 13, 2019

