Oregon WR Demetri Burch will enter NCAA transfer portal

Throw another player into the NCAA’s transfer portal. This time it is Oregon wide receiver Demetri Burch, who announced his intent to transfer with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
“I want to thank the University of Oregon for accepting me into their university and allowing me to be a part of their family,” Burch said, via Twitter. “At this time I want to announce that I will be transferring.”
Although Burch said upfront he is transferring, it is important to remember a player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal at any time to stay at their current location. Burch’s statement suggests he will not be returning to Oregon, however. Where Burch is heading next will be determined and announced at a later time.
Burch was a three-star recruit in Oregon’s Class of 2017 under former head coach (and current Florida State head coach) Willie Taggart. Burch appeared in six games for the Ducks last fall after redshirting in 2017. He did not record any stats in his six appearances last season.
Burch will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules (barring any possible waiver approval). He will have two more years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season.
The bulk of the recent federal investigation into fraudulent college admissions procedures and practices has largely centered on athletes and administrators and coaches connected to Olympic sports, although the football world is not totally unscathed by the scandal. The scandal is also hitting close to home for one of the top high school recruiting farms, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The director of college admissions at IMG Academy, Mark Riddell, has been indefinitely suspended by the school in response to the scandal’s investigation, according to a Bradenton Herald report on Wednesday.
“Today we were made aware of the charges against Mark Riddell. Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate this matter,” said a statement from IMG Academy communications department.
Riddell has been charged with accepting payments to take SAT and ACT tests for as many as 14 students. Among the students, Riddell is accused of taking tests for is the daughter of actress Felicity Huffman. It has been suggested through multiple reports that Riddell has been working with investigators and will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
Whether this has any impact on football recruiting and athletes at IMG academy remains to be seen, although it likely will not have a tremendous impact in the grand scheme of things. If anything, it may lead to football programs just double checking a few things if recruiting a player from IMG Academy in light of the admissions scandal investigation’s impact.
Note: Searching for an image of IMG Academy to use for this post yielded slim pickings, so enjoy the image of former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o working out in an IMG Academy shirt from the school’s athletic facilities in 2013. Te’o is not associated with the admissions scandal and this image should not suggest he is.
Penn State opens the spring with plenty of questions to address on the roster this year after losing a good number of key players to the NFL, graduation and transfers. That includes on the offensive line, where one player will not be available this spring while he recovers from an automobile accident.
Penn State head coach James Franklin informed media members on Wednesday redshirt freshman offensive lineman juice Scruggs will be out for spring practices after being involved in a car accident.
Franklin does not typically discuss injuries in any detail and refrained from doing so with regard to the Scruggs injury. How serious the injury is and what exactly the injury is remains unconfirmed as a result. But clearly, it is serious enough for Penn State to keep the lineman off the practice field for the entire spring.
Scruggs was a four-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2018 from Erie, Pennsylvania. After enrolling last summer, Scruggs was expected to be a year or two away from competing for a spot on the offensive line in any significant role. It still could be the case that Scruggs gets a chance to have an impact on the offensive line this season, although when he returns to practices remains to be seen. If he indeed stays out for the entire spring and misses the spring game, all eyes will be on his progress later in the summer at the earliest leading up to the start of the new season.
There’s been a medical hiccup when it comes to the crown jewel of Barry Odom‘s most recent recruiting class.
Tuesday, Missouri confirmed that Jalani Williams will miss the remainder of spring practice this year. The defensive back suffered an unspecified injury to his foot last week during practice and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
It’s expected that Williams will be able to resume football-related activities at some point in June, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 25 safety in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Missouri. The St. Louis native was the highest-rated signee in MU’s class this year.
Williams enrolled early at Mizzou in order to participate in spring practice, and had been working as the No. 2 boundary safety prior to the injury.
As Old Dominion begins the process to replace starting quarterback Blake LaRussa, who gave up football for seminary school late last year, they’ll be down a pair of prime contenders for the job in the coming weeks.
According to the Newport News Daily Press, Steven Williams and Hayden Wolff will be sidelined for all of spring practice as they recover from surgical procedures. Both quarterbacks underwent surgery to repair damage in their respective shoulders.
Williams was the Monarchs’ starter in 2017 and for the first four games of the 2018 season as well. Following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing Williams before the second offensive series, LaRussa started under center the remainder of last year.
Wolff was the highest-rated signee in ODU’s 2019 recruiting class and is expected to compete for the starting job as a true freshman.
With Williams and Wolff sidelined, the early stages of the quarterback competition will consist of a pair of junior-college transfers, Messiah deWeaver and Stone Smartt, as well as redshirt freshman Jonah Fitzgerald.