Penn State lineman to miss spring after being involved in car accident

Penn State opens the spring with plenty of questions to address on the roster this year after losing a good number of key players to the NFL, graduation and transfers. That includes on the offensive line, where one player will not be available this spring while he recovers from an automobile accident.
Penn State head coach James Franklin informed media members on Wednesday redshirt freshman offensive lineman juice Scruggs will be out for spring practices after being involved in a car accident.
Franklin does not typically discuss injuries in any detail and refrained from doing so with regard to the Scruggs injury. How serious the injury is and what exactly the injury is remains unconfirmed as a result. But clearly, it is serious enough for Penn State to keep the lineman off the practice field for the entire spring.
Scruggs was a four-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2018 from Erie, Pennsylvania. After enrolling last summer, Scruggs was expected to be a year or two away from competing for a spot on the offensive line in any significant role. It still could be the case that Scruggs gets a chance to have an impact on the offensive line this season, although when he returns to practices remains to be seen. If he indeed stays out for the entire spring and misses the spring game, all eyes will be on his progress later in the summer at the earliest leading up to the start of the new season.
There’s been a medical hiccup when it comes to the crown jewel of Barry Odom‘s most recent recruiting class.
Tuesday, Missouri confirmed that Jalani Williams will miss the remainder of spring practice this year. The defensive back suffered an unspecified injury to his foot last week during practice and underwent surgery to repair the damage.
It’s expected that Williams will be able to resume football-related activities at some point in June, well ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.
A four-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, Williams was rated as the No. 25 safety in the country and the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Missouri. The St. Louis native was the highest-rated signee in MU’s class this year.
Williams enrolled early at Mizzou in order to participate in spring practice, and had been working as the No. 2 boundary safety prior to the injury.
As Old Dominion begins the process to replace starting quarterback Blake LaRussa, who gave up football for seminary school late last year, they’ll be down a pair of prime contenders for the job in the coming weeks.
According to the Newport News Daily Press, Steven Williams and Hayden Wolff will be sidelined for all of spring practice as they recover from surgical procedures. Both quarterbacks underwent surgery to repair damage in their respective shoulders.
Williams was the Monarchs’ starter in 2017 and for the first four games of the 2018 season as well. Following a historic Week 4 upset of Virginia Tech in which he passed for 495 yards and four touchdowns after replacing Williams before the second offensive series, LaRussa started under center the remainder of last year.
Wolff was the highest-rated signee in ODU’s 2019 recruiting class and is expected to compete for the starting job as a true freshman.
With Williams and Wolff sidelined, the early stages of the quarterback competition will consist of a pair of junior-college transfers, Messiah deWeaver and Stone Smartt, as well as redshirt freshman Jonah Fitzgerald.
It’s time once again to remind everyone that we no longer have a “Days Without An Arrest” ticker by writing that it’d be time to set the tracker back to double zeroes if we still had one.
The latest FBS program forced to deal with an off-field issue involving one of its football players is Louisiana-Monroe, with the Monroe News Star reporting that Jaylen Veasley was arrested Monday afternoon following a domestic incident that also involved teammate and Warhawks cornerback Floyd Connell. The defensive tackle is facing one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, a felony, and one count of simple battery.
From the News Star‘s report:
Per the arrest report, Veasley entered the residence of his ex girlfriend, Montana Miller, after she advised him not to multiple times and encountered cornerback Floyd Connell. Veasley allegedly Connell and swung his fist at him, which prompted Connell to respond in self-defense.
Miller and Veasley have a child together.
Police say a wrestling match ensued in the bedroom between Veasley and Connell, which resulted in a broken television and miscellaneous items. Veasley left the residence, per the report, and was arrested at 3811 Desiard Street, the address of ULM’s campus police station.
“We are gathering facts related to the situation, and we’ll let the legal process play out,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.
Veasley started 11 games as a redshirt junior last season. As a true freshman, Connell played in nine games in 2018.
A very familiar face to Louisiana football fans has joined Billy Napier‘s second coaching staff.
Monday, the Sun Belt Conference school officially announced that LaMar Morgan has been hired by Napier as part of his defensive staff. Specifically, Morgan will serve as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ cornerbacks coach.
From 2003-07, Morgan played safety for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
Morgan replaces Zac Etheridge, who left earlier this offseason for the cornerbacks coach job at Houston. And Morgan’s last job? As the safeties and nicklebacks coach at… Houston.