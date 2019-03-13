Penn State lineman to miss spring after being involved in car accident

Penn State opens the spring with plenty of questions to address on the roster this year after losing a good number of key players to the NFL, graduation and transfers. That includes on the offensive line, where one player will not be available this spring while he recovers from an automobile accident.

Penn State head coach James Franklin informed media members on Wednesday redshirt freshman offensive lineman juice Scruggs will be out for spring practices after being involved in a car accident.

Wow. Penn State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Juice Scruggs was in a car accident recently, James Franklin just said, and will miss spring practice. — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) March 13, 2019

Franklin does not typically discuss injuries in any detail and refrained from doing so with regard to the Scruggs injury. How serious the injury is and what exactly the injury is remains unconfirmed as a result. But clearly, it is serious enough for Penn State to keep the lineman off the practice field for the entire spring.

Scruggs was a four-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2018 from Erie, Pennsylvania. After enrolling last summer, Scruggs was expected to be a year or two away from competing for a spot on the offensive line in any significant role. It still could be the case that Scruggs gets a chance to have an impact on the offensive line this season, although when he returns to practices remains to be seen. If he indeed stays out for the entire spring and misses the spring game, all eyes will be on his progress later in the summer at the earliest leading up to the start of the new season.

Follow @KevinOnCFB