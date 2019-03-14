Boise State promotes Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin had some minor adjustments to make on his coaching staff this spring. On Thursday, the Broncos announced some changes to the defensive staffing with the promotion of Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator. In addition, Boise State named Spencer Danielson co-defensive coordinator and officially hired Zac Alley to be the new inside linebackers coach.

Schmedding was added to the Boise State staff this offseason after spending the past three seasons with FCS power Eastern Washington. Schmedding spent the past 15 seasons with EWU and was originally hired to be Boise State’s co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He will now take over as the defensive coordinator following the departure of Andy Avalos, who accepted the same role at Oregon earlier this month as the Ducks were in need of a coach to fill a vacancy this offseason.

Alley comes to Boise State briefly after being named an assistant coach at Charlotte. Before that, Alley was a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015 through 2018, where he worked with defensive backs and linebackers. He also spent a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL as a defensive coaching intern. Harsin spoke highly of Alley by emphasizing the culture Alley is coming from as he joins the Boise State program.

“Zac has been developed at Clemson for quite some time and been part of on-field coaching there for four ACC championships, four college football playoff appearances, three national championship games and two national titles,” Harsin said in a released statement. “His football IQ and coaching pedigree are extremely impressive.”

Danielson joined the Boise State program in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He was promoted to a full-time staff position as defensive line coach last season.

