Fresno State losing QB Hunter Raquet to transfer

Fresno State’s quarterback competition has been whittled down by one courtesy of a recent development.

After the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions, Hunter Raquet was a no-show for practice No. 2 earlier this week. Wednesday, head coach Jeff Tedford confirmed that the redshirt sophomore has decided to transfer from his Bulldogs football program.

“I wish Hunter all the best,” Tedford said according to 247Sports.com. “But I’m excited about the three that we have. I’m looking forward to their progress in the spring.”

Raquet was a three-star 2018 signee who came to Fresno State from the junior college ranks. The California native took a redshirt for his first season with the Bulldogs.

With Raquet out, the quarterback battle in Fresno is now at three — Jorge Reyna, Steven Comstock and Ben Wooldridge. Reyna is the only one of that trio to attempt a throw at this level, completing 8-of-12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in 2018.