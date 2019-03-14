LOOK: Clemson honors national title victory over Alabama with new tombstone

It is a Clemson tradition to pay last respects to the biggest victories in the history of the football program by placing a tombstone etched with the score of the game in a graveyard. Over the years, the graveyard has added more and more tombstones to the cemetery for past Clemson opponents, and the latest addition was one Clemson fans had been looking forward to seeing.
For the second time in three years, Clemson’s graveyard got to add a national championship victory over Alabama, courtesy of January’s dominant 44-16 victory over the SEC champions in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The tombstone certainly doesn’t mince words, calling the 15-0 national champions the “best ever,” as they became the first FBS team to go 15-0, topping the No. 1 ranked team to do so.
Clemson adds tombstones for wins over ranked teams on an opponent’s field or any game away from Clemson’s home turf. While the standard tombstone is gray, the biggest victories deserve a more rich flavor. Clemson’s national championship victory over Alabama is a shiny black tombstone. Road wins against rival South Carolina also get the black tombstone treatment, although the lettering comes in orange for those games.
As Clemson has climbed the ladder of college football powerhouses, the Tigers have had to reserve a little extra room for tombstones under the leadership of Dabo Swinney. As long as Clemson keeps racking up the wins, they will gladly make room to expand the cemetery to preserve Clemson’s football history moving forward.
Keeping up with the latest fad among college football elites, the Texas Longhorns are putting on a postgame conference to cap this year’s spring game. Texas announced on Thursday that Longhorn fans will be treated to a postgame concert starring hip-hop icon Ludacris as the headlining act.
“I’m really excited about all of the activities that [Texas AD] Chris Del Conte, [Texas Executive Senior Associate AD for External Affairs ]Drew Martin and our athletics department staff have planned around our spring game,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said in a released statement. “It is going to be a fun day in Austin and what a thrill it will be to see a legendary, award-winning singer like Ludacris performing live. I’ve always been a huge fan and love his music, but more importantly, know players, students, recruits, fans and so many others will enjoy the show because he and his music transcend so many generations. We’re thrilled that he’s coming to Austin and making our day an extra special one.”
In addition to Ludacris, the concert will also feature local hip-hop artist Noah North, a native of Austin, Texas.
For years, Texas rarely made a big deal out of its annual spring game, if spring game attendance is to be used as a metric for the interest in spring games. The Longhorns, despite being one of the bluebloods of the college football world, were never a program to attract a massive crowd for the spring game. Is this a sign the Longhorns are continuing to improve the spring game experience for fans, and make this more of a money-maker for Texas? Well, the concert is free, but there is always money to be made at the concession stands and outside the stadium.
This event may not move Texas to the number one spot in the Big 12 spring game attendance standings, for those who pay attention to such details, but it will certainly help make the spring game more attractive in Austin.
Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin had some minor adjustments to make on his coaching staff this spring. On Thursday, the Broncos announced some changes to the defensive staffing with the promotion of Jeff Schmedding to defensive coordinator. In addition, Boise State named Spencer Danielson co-defensive coordinator and officially hired Zac Alley to be the new inside linebackers coach.
Schmedding was added to the Boise State staff this offseason after spending the past three seasons with FCS power Eastern Washington. Schmedding spent the past 15 seasons with EWU and was originally hired to be Boise State’s co-special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He will now take over as the defensive coordinator following the departure of Andy Avalos, who accepted the same role at Oregon earlier this month as the Ducks were in need of a coach to fill a vacancy this offseason.
Alley comes to Boise State briefly after being named an assistant coach at Charlotte. Before that, Alley was a graduate assistant at Clemson from 2015 through 2018, where he worked with defensive backs and linebackers. He also spent a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers of the NFL as a defensive coaching intern. Harsin spoke highly of Alley by emphasizing the culture Alley is coming from as he joins the Boise State program.
“Zac has been developed at Clemson for quite some time and been part of on-field coaching there for four ACC championships, four college football playoff appearances, three national championship games and two national titles,” Harsin said in a released statement. “His football IQ and coaching pedigree are extremely impressive.”
Danielson joined the Boise State program in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He was promoted to a full-time staff position as defensive line coach last season.
Another day — hell, another hour — another player on the move away from his original college football home.
On his personal Twitter account earlier this week, Corey Reed wrote that he is “excited to announce I will be transferring” from Louisville. “This brings new opportunities to further my academic and athletic career and I look forward to see where that will take me,” the wide receiver added.
Coming out of high school in Atlanta, Reed was a three-star member of Louisville’s 2017 recruiting class. After catching eight passes for 145 yards in 13 games as a true freshman, the 6-3, 206-pound receiver didn’t catch a pass at all in 2018 as he appeared in just two games.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Tech is a potential landing spot for Reed.
Fresno State’s quarterback competition has been whittled down by one courtesy of a recent development.
After the first of what will be 15 spring practice sessions, Hunter Raquet was a no-show for practice No. 2 earlier this week. Wednesday, head coach Jeff Tedford confirmed that the redshirt sophomore has decided to transfer from his Bulldogs football program.
“I wish Hunter all the best,” Tedford said according to 247Sports.com. “But I’m excited about the three that we have. I’m looking forward to their progress in the spring.”
Raquet was a three-star 2018 signee who came to Fresno State from the junior college ranks. The California native took a redshirt for his first season with the Bulldogs.
With Raquet out, the quarterback battle in Fresno is now at three — Jorge Reyna, Steven Comstock and Ben Wooldridge. Reyna is the only one of that trio to attempt a throw at this level, completing 8-of-12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in 2018.