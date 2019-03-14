LOOK: Clemson honors national title victory over Alabama with new tombstone

It is a Clemson tradition to pay last respects to the biggest victories in the history of the football program by placing a tombstone etched with the score of the game in a graveyard. Over the years, the graveyard has added more and more tombstones to the cemetery for past Clemson opponents, and the latest addition was one Clemson fans had been looking forward to seeing.

For the second time in three years, Clemson’s graveyard got to add a national championship victory over Alabama, courtesy of January’s dominant 44-16 victory over the SEC champions in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The tombstone certainly doesn’t mince words, calling the 15-0 national champions the “best ever,” as they became the first FBS team to go 15-0, topping the No. 1 ranked team to do so.

At Clemson Pro Day today. pic.twitter.com/0N4QQlPa1n — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 14, 2019

Clemson adds tombstones for wins over ranked teams on an opponent’s field or any game away from Clemson’s home turf. While the standard tombstone is gray, the biggest victories deserve a more rich flavor. Clemson’s national championship victory over Alabama is a shiny black tombstone. Road wins against rival South Carolina also get the black tombstone treatment, although the lettering comes in orange for those games.

As Clemson has climbed the ladder of college football powerhouses, the Tigers have had to reserve a little extra room for tombstones under the leadership of Dabo Swinney. As long as Clemson keeps racking up the wins, they will gladly make room to expand the cemetery to preserve Clemson’s football history moving forward.

