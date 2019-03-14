LSU sees third player this week enter transfer portal, fifth since mid-February

Over the last month, and this past week specifically, LSU has seen more than its share of headlines featuring the word “portal” in it.
The latest such entry is Zach Sheffer, with 247Sports.com and al.com, among others, reporting that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Should the redshirt freshman — and the others who have entered the portal as well — follow through on a transfer, it would leave the Tigers right at the 85-man scholarship limit, the New Orleans Times-Picayune noted.
Sheffer was a three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 tight end in the country. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native didn’t see the field at all in 2018.
Including Sheffer, three LSU football players have entered the portal since March 11 — linebacker Dantrieze Scott (HERE) and cornerback Mannie Netherly (HERE) being the others. Additionally, another two have placed their names in the database since mid-February — defensive linemen Dominic Livingston (HERE) and Davin Cotton (HERE).
In mid-February, Cory Hall opted to leave Central Michigan. A month later, Jim McElwain has filled that lone hole on his first CMU coaching staff.
The CMU football program confirmed Wednesday that David Rowe has been hired as the MAC school’s new cornerbacks coach. Rowe spent the 2018 season as the defensive backs coach at FCS Valdosta State.
“Excited to have David join our staff, he brings a ton of energy and knowledge,” the head coach said in a statement. “David is an excellent teacher and the type of person we want to be a part of our program. Coming off a national championship at Valdosta State, he knows what it takes to build a championship-caliber team.”
Rowe, who played his college football at Rutgers, will be embarking on his first-ever on-field job at the FBS level.
Throw another player into the NCAA’s transfer portal. This time it is Oregon wide receiver Demetri Burch, who announced his intent to transfer with a message on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
“I want to thank the University of Oregon for accepting me into their university and allowing me to be a part of their family,” Burch said, via Twitter. “At this time I want to announce that I will be transferring.”
Although Burch said upfront he is transferring, it is important to remember a player can always pull their name out of the transfer portal at any time to stay at their current location. Burch’s statement suggests he will not be returning to Oregon, however. Where Burch is heading next will be determined and announced at a later time.
Burch was a three-star recruit in Oregon’s Class of 2017 under former head coach (and current Florida State head coach) Willie Taggart. Burch appeared in six games for the Ducks last fall after redshirting in 2017. He did not record any stats in his six appearances last season.
Burch will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules (barring any possible waiver approval). He will have two more years of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season.
The bulk of the recent federal investigation into fraudulent college admissions procedures and practices has largely centered on athletes and administrators and coaches connected to Olympic sports, although the football world is not totally unscathed by the scandal. The scandal is also hitting close to home for one of the top high school recruiting farms, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
The director of college admissions at IMG Academy, Mark Riddell, has been indefinitely suspended by the school in response to the scandal’s investigation, according to a Bradenton Herald report on Wednesday.
“Today we were made aware of the charges against Mark Riddell. Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate this matter,” said a statement from IMG Academy communications department.
Riddell has been charged with accepting payments to take SAT and ACT tests for as many as 14 students. Among the students, Riddell is accused of taking tests for is the daughter of actress Felicity Huffman. It has been suggested through multiple reports that Riddell has been working with investigators and will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.
Whether this has any impact on football recruiting and athletes at IMG academy remains to be seen, although it likely will not have a tremendous impact in the grand scheme of things. If anything, it may lead to football programs just double checking a few things if recruiting a player from IMG Academy in light of the admissions scandal investigation’s impact.
Penn State opens the spring with plenty of questions to address on the roster this year after losing a good number of key players to the NFL, graduation and transfers. That includes on the offensive line, where one player will not be available this spring while he recovers from an automobile accident.
Penn State head coach James Franklin informed media members on Wednesday redshirt freshman offensive lineman juice Scruggs will be out for spring practices after being involved in a car accident.
Franklin does not typically discuss injuries in any detail and refrained from doing so with regard to the Scruggs injury. How serious the injury is and what exactly the injury is remains unconfirmed as a result. But clearly, it is serious enough for Penn State to keep the lineman off the practice field for the entire spring.
Scruggs was a four-star member of Penn State’s Class of 2018 from Erie, Pennsylvania. After enrolling last summer, Scruggs was expected to be a year or two away from competing for a spot on the offensive line in any significant role. It still could be the case that Scruggs gets a chance to have an impact on the offensive line this season, although when he returns to practices remains to be seen. If he indeed stays out for the entire spring and misses the spring game, all eyes will be on his progress later in the summer at the earliest leading up to the start of the new season.