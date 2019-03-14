LSU sees third player this week enter transfer portal, fifth since mid-February

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last month, and this past week specifically, LSU has seen more than its share of headlines featuring the word “portal” in it.

The latest such entry is Zach Sheffer, with 247Sports.com and al.com, among others, reporting that the tight end has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Should the redshirt freshman — and the others who have entered the portal as well — follow through on a transfer, it would leave the Tigers right at the 85-man scholarship limit, the New Orleans Times-Picayune noted.

LSU redshirt freshman tight end Zach Sheffer has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source. Third LSU player to enter the portal this week. Fifth since Feb. 13. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 13, 2019

Sheffer was a three-star member of the Tigers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 28 tight end in the country. After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., native didn’t see the field at all in 2018.

Including Sheffer, three LSU football players have entered the portal since March 11 — linebacker Dantrieze Scott (HERE) and cornerback Mannie Netherly (HERE) being the others. Additionally, another two have placed their names in the database since mid-February — defensive linemen Dominic Livingston (HERE) and Davin Cotton (HERE).