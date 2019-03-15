Getty Images

Former Nebraska RB Greg Bell transferring to San Diego State

By Zach BarnettMar 15, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Nebraska running back Greg Bell has finally found a home — back home.

Bell announced his intent to transfer last October, but the Huskers barred him from transferring to any Big Ten school, any future Nebraska non-conference opponent and Oregon State, which happened to be the employer of former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley and former Huskers assistant Trent Bray. Three ex-Huskers wound up in Corvallis, and Nebraska wasn’t going to let Bell become the fourth.

Five months later, it’s not clear if Bell had any interest in Oregon State in the first place, but he does have a new destination.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Bell returned to San Diego over the winter and plans to enroll for summer classes, with the plan of becoming the Aztecs’ starting running back this fall.

“I’m most definitely coming in to compete for a starting job,” Bell told the paper. “I know I can go there and make plays right away, so I think I’ll fit in as soon as I get out there.”

Bell is a San Diego native and originally signed with his hometown team out of Bonita Vista High School, but did not qualify academically. He played two seasons at Arizona Western College where, 2,000 yards later, his JuCo recruiting profile of 2018 dwarfed where he stood on the proverbial totem pole in 2016, so he spurned SDSU the second time around in favor of Nebraska. Bell won the starting job out of fall camp and rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries in the Huskers’ season-opener, but his usage fell off a cliff from there — 14 carries for 64 yards against Troy, six carries for three yards at Michigan, two for two against Purdue on Sept. 29. He didn’t travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 6 and was off the team days later, hence the transfer announcement.

Bell told the Union-Tribune his play declined because he was distracted by the ailing health of a family member back home, so the transfer to San Diego State will solve that problem. He plans to apply for a waiver that would allow him: A) to play immediately in 2019 and B) to have two years of eligibility remaining.

Marshall, O’Leary and Smith selected to UCF athletics hall of fame

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 15, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brandon MarshallGeorge O’Leary and Kevin Smith have been selected to the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced Friday. The trio will join the remainder of the 6-member 2019 class for an induction ceremony on April 12 and a public recognition at the Knights’ spring game on April 13.

Marshall played wide receiver for the Knights from 2002-05. He did not become a full-time wide receiver until his senior campaign of ’05, where he snagged 74 passes for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. That season was good enough to garner him a Second Team All-Conference USA selection and, more importantly, a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos, where his NFL exploits have outshined his accomplishments in Orlando. Closing in on 1,000 career catches, Marshall was a First Team All-Pro wideout in 2012, a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2015 and has appeared in a half-dozen Pro Bowls across his 13-year career.

Smith’s career trajectory was the opposite of Marshall’s. UCF’s starting running back from the day he stepped on campus in 2005, he toted 905 carries for 4,679 yards and 45 touchdowns during his three seasons in Orlando. As a junior in 2007, he rushed 450 times for a national-best 2,567 yards and a then-Conference USA record 29 touchdowns, making him the first Knight to ever become a consensus First Team All-American and the second to receive Heisman Trophy votes. He declared for the NFL draft after his junior campaign, where he became a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions and rushed for 2,346 yards in five seasons with the club.

Smith moved into coaching in 2015 and is now the running backs coach at Florida Atlantic, where in 2017 he helped Devin Singletary break his own C-USA record with 32 rushing touchdowns.

O’Leary was UCF’s head coach from 2004-15, where he shepherded the program (and, ultimately, the university) from the MAC, to Conference USA, to the American. His 12-year tenure saw the Knights go 81-68, book four 10-win seasons and win or share four conference championships, along with the building of an on-campus football stadium and a brand new football facility. O’Leary’s tenure was oddly bookended by winless seasons; UCF was 0-11 in the MAC, then went 0-12 in 2015 (the Knights were 0-8 when O’Leary resigned), a season that led to the Scott Frost hiring and the program’s FBS-best 25-game winning streak in 2017-18.

NCAA reportedly looking into Kansas football, too

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettMar 15, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kansas has been at the epicenter of the FBI’s ongoing probe into college basketball, but now it appears the NCAA isn’t just interested in Jayhawk basketball.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the NCAA is looking into the KU football program as well.

Not much is known about the probe at this point. The information came from “a source working with the attorney for football Jayhawks football coach David Beaty,” interviewing the coach on Feb. 27 as part of an ongoing inquiry “regarding possible wrongdoing by a former assistant coach.”

At the center of this is $3 million Beaty says Kansas owes him as part of his buyout. The Beaty camp says Kansas is looking for a “dead hooker” in order to get out of paying the required $3 million buyout, while Kansas says it learned of possible NCAA violations committed by Beaty — thereby getting KU out of paying Beaty’s buyout, how convenient!!! — during the exit interview process after his November firing, and that Beaty has refused to cooperate with KU’s investigation.

So, KU says Beaty cheated, and the Beaty camp returns fire saying no, it was a Beaty assistant that cheated.

This is the point where we point out that, if Beaty, a Beaty assistant or anyone in KU blue was cheating, they were possibly the worst cheater in college football history. Kansas was 6-42 in Beaty’s four years, and has gone 18-97 since Oct. 17, 2009.

 

Ex-Texas Longhorns star, Olympic gold medalist Johnny ‘Lam’ Jones loses lengthy battle with cancer

University of Texas athletics
By John TaylorMar 15, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

The extended texas football family is mourning the loss of one of its legendary names.

Late Friday morning, the University of Texas confirmed that Johnny “Lam” Jones passed away earlier in the day after a lengthy battle with cancer.  Jones, who played both running back and wide receiver for the Longhorns in the mid- to late seventies, was 60 years old.

From the university’s release:

A native of Lampasas, Texas, Jones lettered in football from 1976-79 and in track for the Horns in 1977-78. He was the football team’s Most Valuable Player in 1978 and earned All-America honors in both 1978 and 1979. A two-time All-Southwest Conference performer, Jones scored eight touchdowns of 45 yards or more in his career in the burnt orange. On the track, Jones scored 29 points during the 1977 SWC Championships and ran a 9.85 100 meters during the 1977 Texas Relays.

Jones was a member of the U.S. Olympic Track team in the 1976 Montreal Games before his freshman year at Texas. He won a gold medal as the second leg of the 4x100m Relay team and finished sixth in the 100 meters. On the track, he was an All-American as well, finishing second at the 1977 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100m and seventh in the 200m.

Old Dominion replaces assistant lost to North Texas

Getty Images
By John TaylorMar 15, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earlier today, we noted that North Texas had officially pilfered an assistant from a fellow Conference USA school. Now, we can note that school has quickly named a replacement.

Thursday, Old Dominion confirmed that Grady Brown has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Brown replaces Galen Scott, who took a job with the Mean Green just two months after joining the Monarchs.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Brown to the Old Dominion football family. He has extensive knowledge of defensive back play. He has also been a defensive coordinator,” a statement from head coach Bobby Wilder read. “I know he will work well with Coach Blackwell and our defensive staff. Our defense will benefit greatly from his football knowledge and experience.”

Brown comes to ODU after spending the 2018 season as the cornerbacks coach at Louisville.

“I’m excited to be here and be a part of this program and have an opportunity to align with the university and with Coach Wilder to develop our young men and put them in a position to succeed in society and help then reach their full potential in football,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to serving the Hampton Roads community and be a part of the rich tradition of this area and put ourselves in the position to where we are developing our players on and off the field.”

The school noted in its release that David Blackwell, who was hired in January as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, will install and call the defense on gameday.