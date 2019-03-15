NCAA reportedly looking into Kansas football, too

Kansas has been at the epicenter of the FBI’s ongoing probe into college basketball, but now it appears the NCAA isn’t just interested in Jayhawk basketball.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the NCAA is looking into the KU football program as well.

Not much is known about the probe at this point. The information came from “a source working with the attorney for football Jayhawks football coach David Beaty,” interviewing the coach on Feb. 27 as part of an ongoing inquiry “regarding possible wrongdoing by a former assistant coach.”

At the center of this is $3 million Beaty says Kansas owes him as part of his buyout. The Beaty camp says Kansas is looking for a “dead hooker” in order to get out of paying the required $3 million buyout, while Kansas says it learned of possible NCAA violations committed by Beaty — thereby getting KU out of paying Beaty’s buyout, how convenient!!! — during the exit interview process after his November firing, and that Beaty has refused to cooperate with KU’s investigation.

So, KU says Beaty cheated, and the Beaty camp returns fire saying no, it was a Beaty assistant that cheated.

This is the point where we point out that, if Beaty, a Beaty assistant or anyone in KU blue was cheating, they were possibly the worst cheater in college football history. Kansas was 6-42 in Beaty’s four years, and has gone 18-97 since Oct. 17, 2009.