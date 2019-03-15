North Texas confirms hiring of Galen Scott as LBs coach

Keeping up with the latest fad among college football elites, the Texas Longhorns are putting on a postgame conference to cap this year’s spring game. Texas announced on Thursday that Longhorn fans will be treated to a postgame concert starring hip-hop icon Ludacris as the headlining act.

“I’m really excited about all of the activities that [Texas AD] Chris Del Conte, [Texas Executive Senior Associate AD for External Affairs ]Drew Martin and our athletics department staff have planned around our spring game,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said in a released statement. “It is going to be a fun day in Austin and what a thrill it will be to see a legendary, award-winning singer like Ludacris performing live. I’ve always been a huge fan and love his music, but more importantly, know players, students, recruits, fans and so many others will enjoy the show because he and his music transcend so many generations. We’re thrilled that he’s coming to Austin and making our day an extra special one.”

In addition to Ludacris, the concert will also feature local hip-hop artist Noah North, a native of Austin, Texas.

For years, Texas rarely made a big deal out of its annual spring game, if spring game attendance is to be used as a metric for the interest in spring games. The Longhorns, despite being one of the bluebloods of the college football world, were never a program to attract a massive crowd for the spring game. Is this a sign the Longhorns are continuing to improve the spring game experience for fans, and make this more of a money-maker for Texas? Well, the concert is free, but there is always money to be made at the concession stands and outside the stadium.

This event may not move Texas to the number one spot in the Big 12 spring game attendance standings, for those who pay attention to such details, but it will certainly help make the spring game more attractive in Austin.

