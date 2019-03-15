Old Dominion replaces assistant lost to North Texas

Earlier today, we noted that North Texas had officially pilfered an assistant from a fellow Conference USA school. Now, we can note that school has quickly named a replacement.

Thursday, Old Dominion confirmed that Grady Brown has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Brown replaces Galen Scott, who took a job with the Mean Green just two months after joining the Monarchs.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Brown to the Old Dominion football family. He has extensive knowledge of defensive back play. He has also been a defensive coordinator,” a statement from head coach Bobby Wilder read. “I know he will work well with Coach Blackwell and our defensive staff. Our defense will benefit greatly from his football knowledge and experience.”

Brown comes to ODU after spending the 2018 season as the cornerbacks coach at Louisville.

“I’m excited to be here and be a part of this program and have an opportunity to align with the university and with Coach Wilder to develop our young men and put them in a position to succeed in society and help then reach their full potential in football,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to serving the Hampton Roads community and be a part of the rich tradition of this area and put ourselves in the position to where we are developing our players on and off the field.”

The school noted in its release that David Blackwell, who was hired in January as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, will install and call the defense on gameday.