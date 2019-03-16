Former Maryland assistant Chuck Heater back at Florida in off the field role

In case you have been living under a rock recently, chances are you’ve heard about the latest bonkers college athletics scandal that unfolded last week involving the FBI, numerous Hollywood actors, high-profile Olympic sport head coaches and a handful of the most prestigious private universities in the country.

I mean, it’s not often you can combine walk-on long snappers with Aunt Becky from Full House all in one story.

Either way, one of the schools at the heart of the scandal was (perhaps unsurprisingly at this point) USC. In addition to the athletic department’s third-highest ranking official being arrested by the FBI, several other high-profile head coaches with national title rings were also swept up in the operation and eventually fired by the Trojans. Such a wide-ranging scandal would often be enough to take down the athletic director with it but that doesn’t appear to be the case in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times this week, athletic director Lynn Swann vowed to make changes within his department in the wake of the story while also denying any personal knowledge or involvement in what was going on in and around Heritage Hall.

“I think everybody was blindsided by this,” Swann said. “The fact that it was a senior member of the staff and also our men’s and women’s head water polo coach. … These are people that have been here a long time and people who had been here during difficult times and had seen bad things done and knew better. Everyone was completely shocked, caught off guard and taken by surprise.”

Swann denied that he was even thinking about resigning and noted that he’d like to have a 10 year run as AD at USC.

While others, even famous alums, might have been run out of town as a result of the recent headlines from the last two years, it’s pretty clear things are just a bit different in LA.