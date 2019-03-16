Getty Images

Former Maryland assistant Chuck Heater back at Florida in off the field role

By Bryan FischerMar 16, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
A familiar face is back with the Florida football program after a few years away from Gainesville.

According to the Gators’ updated website, longtime college football assistant Chuck Heater has joined Dan Mullen’s staff in an off-field role described simply as quality control.  If that name rings a bell to some fans, that’s because the veteran coach has been around the block a time or two — including a lengthy stint at UF at the height of the team’s success.

Heater, whose first foray in college football was as a running back at Michigan under Bo Schembechler in the early 1970’s, has a stellar resume over the past four decades. He was a secondary coach for the 1988 title team at Notre Dame and then later hooked up with Urban Meyer in a similar role at both Utah and Florida, eventually earning a co-defensive coordinator title with the Gators after they won two BCS championships.

Most recently, Heater served as defensive coordinator for Marshall for several years and spent the 2018 season as Maryland’s safeties coach.

Needless to say, that’s a pretty solid amount of knowledge of the game helping out Mullen’s defense and a good resource to lean on for corners coach Torrian Gray and safeties coach Ron English.

USC AD Lynn Swann promises changes in wake of admissions scandal, wants to remain at school for 10 years

By Bryan FischerMar 16, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
In case you have been living under a rock recently, chances are you’ve heard about the latest bonkers college athletics scandal that unfolded last week involving the FBI, numerous Hollywood actors, high-profile Olympic sport head coaches and a handful of the most prestigious private universities in the country.

I mean, it’s not often you can combine walk-on long snappers with Aunt Becky from Full House all in one story.

Either way, one of the schools at the heart of the scandal was (perhaps unsurprisingly at this point) USC. In addition to the athletic department’s third-highest ranking official being arrested by the FBI, several other high-profile head coaches with national title rings were also swept up in the operation and eventually fired by the Trojans. Such a wide-ranging scandal would often be enough to take down the athletic director with it but that doesn’t appear to be the case in Los Angeles.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times this week, athletic director Lynn Swann vowed to make changes within his department in the wake of the story while also denying any personal knowledge or involvement in what was going on in and around Heritage Hall.

“I think everybody was blindsided by this,” Swann said. “The fact that it was a senior member of the staff and also our men’s and women’s head water polo coach. … These are people that have been here a long time and people who had been here during difficult times and had seen bad things done and knew better. Everyone was completely shocked, caught off guard and taken by surprise.”

Swann denied that he was even thinking about resigning and noted that he’d like to have a 10 year run as AD at USC.

While others, even famous alums, might have been run out of town as a result of the recent headlines from the last two years, it’s pretty clear things are just a bit different in LA.

North Carolina bill could pave the way for beer and wine sales at games in the state

By Bryan FischerMar 16, 2019, 1:35 PM EDT
Bottoms up North Carolina. Maybe.

You can count the state as potentially the next one to open up beer and wine sales to general seating areas for football games thanks to an upcoming bill in the state legislature. And this isn’t just some grassroots effort either, it’s being led by the state House Majority Leader John Bell.

Like many states and universities, sales of beer, wine and other alcohol are allowed at games in specific areas right now but typically one has to be in the club level/suites or a designated zone in a stadium. However the laws currently on the books only allow a few exceptions to that policy and the changes proposed could allow one to grab a beer at UNC’s Kenan Stadium to celebrate the Mack Brown era or lament the departure of QB Ryan Finley while watching N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium next year.

Smaller public schools such as Appalachian State and East Carolina (as well as sports like basketball) could also benefit from the additional revenue streams, which has been a growing trend at football games from Rutgers to Oregon to Marshall.

It’s unclear as to what the timeline might be for the 2019 season with the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and others if the bill ultimately becomes law but you can bet that this measure gets plenty of support from fans across the state who would love to down a cold one while watching the next #goacc moment on the field.

Marshall, O’Leary and Smith selected to UCF athletics hall of fame

By Zach BarnettMar 15, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT
Brandon MarshallGeorge O’Leary and Kevin Smith have been selected to the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced Friday. The trio will join the remainder of the 6-member 2019 class for an induction ceremony on April 12 and a public recognition at the Knights’ spring game on April 13.

Marshall played wide receiver for the Knights from 2002-05. He did not become a full-time wide receiver until his senior campaign of ’05, where he snagged 74 passes for 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. That season was good enough to garner him a Second Team All-Conference USA selection and, more importantly, a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos, where his NFL exploits have outshined his accomplishments in Orlando. Closing in on 1,000 career catches, Marshall was a First Team All-Pro wideout in 2012, a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2015 and has appeared in a half-dozen Pro Bowls across his 13-year career.

Smith’s career trajectory was the opposite of Marshall’s. UCF’s starting running back from the day he stepped on campus in 2005, he toted 905 carries for 4,679 yards and 45 touchdowns during his three seasons in Orlando. As a junior in 2007, he rushed 450 times for a national-best 2,567 yards and a then-Conference USA record 29 touchdowns, making him the first Knight to ever become a consensus First Team All-American and the second to receive Heisman Trophy votes. He declared for the NFL draft after his junior campaign, where he became a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions and rushed for 2,346 yards in five seasons with the club.

Smith moved into coaching in 2015 and is now the running backs coach at Florida Atlantic, where in 2017 he helped Devin Singletary break his own C-USA record with 32 rushing touchdowns.

O’Leary was UCF’s head coach from 2004-15, where he shepherded the program (and, ultimately, the university) from the MAC, to Conference USA, to the American. His 12-year tenure saw the Knights go 81-68, book four 10-win seasons and win or share four conference championships, along with the building of an on-campus football stadium and a brand new football facility. O’Leary’s tenure was oddly bookended by winless seasons; UCF was 0-11 in the MAC, then went 0-12 in 2015 (the Knights were 0-8 when O’Leary resigned), a season that led to the Scott Frost hiring and the program’s FBS-best 25-game winning streak in 2017-18.

Former Nebraska RB Greg Bell transferring to San Diego State

By Zach BarnettMar 15, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Former Nebraska running back Greg Bell has finally found a home — back home.

Bell announced his intent to transfer last October, but the Huskers barred him from transferring to any Big Ten school, any future Nebraska non-conference opponent and Oregon State, which happened to be the employer of former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley and former Huskers assistant Trent Bray. Three ex-Huskers wound up in Corvallis, and Nebraska wasn’t going to let Bell become the fourth.

Five months later, it’s not clear if Bell had any interest in Oregon State in the first place, but he does have a new destination.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Bell returned to San Diego over the winter and plans to enroll for summer classes, with the plan of becoming the Aztecs’ starting running back this fall.

“I’m most definitely coming in to compete for a starting job,” Bell told the paper. “I know I can go there and make plays right away, so I think I’ll fit in as soon as I get out there.”

Bell is a San Diego native and originally signed with his hometown team out of Bonita Vista High School, but did not qualify academically. He played two seasons at Arizona Western College where, 2,000 yards later, his JuCo recruiting profile of 2018 dwarfed where he stood on the proverbial totem pole in 2016, so he spurned SDSU the second time around in favor of Nebraska. Bell won the starting job out of fall camp and rushed for 104 yards on 13 carries in the Huskers’ season-opener, but his usage fell off a cliff from there — 14 carries for 64 yards against Troy, six carries for three yards at Michigan, two for two against Purdue on Sept. 29. He didn’t travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 6 and was off the team days later, hence the transfer announcement.

Bell told the Union-Tribune his play declined because he was distracted by the ailing health of a family member back home, so the transfer to San Diego State will solve that problem. He plans to apply for a waiver that would allow him: A) to play immediately in 2019 and B) to have two years of eligibility remaining.