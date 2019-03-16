North Carolina bill could pave way for beer, wine sales at games

Bottoms up North Carolina. Maybe.

You can count the state as potentially the next one to open up beer and wine sales to general seating areas for football games thanks to an upcoming bill in the state legislature. And this isn’t just some grassroots effort either, it’s being led by the state House Majority Leader John Bell.

BIG NEWS: @SenatorRickGunn & I will be filing a bill next week to allow public universities the ability to sell beer/wine at athletic venues. We've heard from law enforcement, administrators & students & believe this is a positive step for safety & economic growth. #ncpol #NCGA pic.twitter.com/10EQy9rGnr — Rep. John Bell (@JohnBellNC) March 14, 2019

Like many states and universities, sales of beer, wine and other alcohol are allowed at games in specific areas right now but typically one has to be in the club level/suites or a designated zone in a stadium. However the laws currently on the books only allow a few exceptions to that policy and the changes proposed could allow one to grab a beer at UNC’s Kenan Stadium to celebrate the Mack Brown era or lament the departure of QB Ryan Finley while watching N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium next year.

Smaller public schools such as Appalachian State and East Carolina (as well as sports like basketball) could also benefit from the additional revenue streams, which has been a growing trend at football games from Rutgers to Oregon to Marshall.

It’s unclear as to what the timeline might be for the 2019 season with the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and others if the bill ultimately becomes law but you can bet that this measure gets plenty of support from fans across the state who would love to down a cold one while watching the next #goacc moment on the field.