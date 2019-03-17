Pair of Texas A&M-Commerce football players shot on spring break in Florida

Spring break is normally a time for a campus to go quiet and relax in the middle of a hectic semester but for those at Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday, thoughts are suddenly with a pair of football players at the school who were involved in an extremely scary situation down in the Sunshine State.
Per a statement released by the school:
On Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics learned that two of its football student-athletes were robbed and shot at gunpoint in the Miami (Fla.) area while on Spring vacation. Both student-athletes are currently being treated at a Miami area hospital.
Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray are en route to Florida to be with the students and their families. The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families.
This is the extent of the information available at this time. Texas A&M-Commerce will continue to closely monitor the situation.
The two players were not identified by either the school or authorities.
The Pac-12 just wrapped up their conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday and while the public focus was on hoops for many in the league, the topic of football was still a major bullet point for leaders of all 12 schools during various meetings throughout the week. Not only did the Pac-12 acknowledge they are undergoing a third-party review of their football officiating, but they confirmed what everybody is thinking regarding the potential of moving their annual football title game to the desert or Los Angeles from its current home at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.
“We’re currently going through a process. We’re evaluating what we might do after that,” Commissioner Larry Scott said. “We’ve got a lot of very interesting options including the fact that two of the newest, most significant new football stadiums in the country are being built out here, one in Las Vegas for the Raiders; one in Los Angeles for the Rams. So there’s some very interesting options and possibilities for us as we evaluate. No decisions on that yet, but this meeting was an important opportunity to update our CEOs, ADs, on that and the other topics I mentioned to get some great feedback as we move forward.”
The Pac-12 recently opted out of their agreement with Levi’s Stadium for the 2020 game and speculation has been rampant that the conference would wind up in either Vegas or LA’s new stadiums as a result. Scott may be playing coy in terms of the direction they are leaning but the hints are certainly there that a new venue will be chosen after this upcoming season.
Also notable was the fact that a rumored sale of part of the conference’s upcoming media rights is actually something that looks likely to happen. This is being driven by the fact that the Pac-12 can get some upfront money from any potential partners as well as continue to operate their TV networks independently in a changing media landscape.
“I would say that we’re, after today, just beyond exploring. We’re actively moving forward reviewing serious offers for this opportunity. And we heard from Joe Ravitch, co-founder of the Raine Group, today about the work they’ve done in recent weeks to find us potential partners,” Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “He told us that there’s significant interest for multiple parties. And we see this as a good sign in the process. And in the next month or two, Joe will be asking for more detailed, formal offers from these various groups. And when and if we reach a deal, as Larry pointed out, this would benefit the conference in a couple of ways.”
We’ll see if that comes to fruition in the coming years but, for now, at least the league can celebrate some positive vibes that would result in moving the football title game out of Santa Clara to the much more accessible new stadiums in either LA or Vegas.
March Madness is in full swing across the country and while hoops is at the forefront of college athletics the next few weeks, it’s not the only item on the agenda for powerbrokers far and wide. As is usual, conference basketball tournaments also represent a chance for athletic directors and school presidents to get together in one place and discuss a variety of issues .
According to 247Sports, one of the items up for discussion this past week in Nashville for the SEC was the College Football Playoff. To the surprise of nobody however, the league is sticking with the status quo.
“We voted yesterday to support the four-team football playoff,” South Carolina president Harris Pastides told the site. “We think it’s working fairly well. Some fans, of course, want eight, others want 16. If you go to 16, people want 32. Mainly this is based on player welfare. At that time of the year after playing a rugged season, the last thing these great student-athletes need is to play yet another football game. That is something that I’m confident all five power conferences will be supportive of.”
While the SEC undoubtedly benefits from the current postseason structure, the league voting to keep things at four is notable considering that Mississippi State president Mark Keenum is chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. He issued a statement a few hours before the national championship game saying that it was too soon to know if expansion was even a possibility and, in many ways, kicked the can down the road for conferences themselves to discuss.
So it looks like the SEC just discussed it and said no thanks (again). We’ll see if any other Power Five leagues follow suit but fans of eight or even 16 teams making the playoff will have to keep waiting.
247Sports also notes that the SEC threw their weight behind changes to the overtime format and to explore cross-division scheduling to include more flexibility so, for example, South Carolina doesn’t have to play Texas A&M every year and can visit other members more often. It might be a few more weeks until SEC spring meetings in Destin, Florida before we get any more movement on that front but it’s pretty clear that this weekend was about hoops in the conference and not making any waves on the gridiron.
New East Carolina head coach Mike Houston’s rebuilding job with the Pirates looks like it just got a little tougher right as the team was beginning spring practice.
Houston confirmed on Saturday that standout defensive end Nate Harvey’s appeal for another season of eligibility was denied by the NCAA and the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year will instead begin preparing for the NFL draft as a result.
“When I took the job here, I didn’t even know who Nate Harvey was,” Houston said, according to the school’s website. “Over the last three months, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know him on a daily basis. Unfortunately, I received a call last night denying his appeal with the NCAA. We respect the decision of the NCAA, but at the same time, we are disappointed.”
The waiver that was denied was centered around Harvey’s time at Georgia Military College, where he saw limited action due to injury. He still turned out to be a great story for the Pirates either way, transferring in as a walk-on fullback and eventually turning into a force at defensive end last season.
While Harvey’s 2018 campaign turned out to be a one-and-done at that position, it was still an incredible one considering where he was on the depth chart the year prior at ECU. All told, the senior recorded 14.5 sacks and led the nation in tackles for loss on his way to being named conference defensive player of the year. While he apparently did take part in the Pirates’ first spring practice on Friday, he sat out Saturday and met with the media afterward upon learning of the NCAA’s decision.
Either way, it’s a big blow for Harvey, Houston and the entire team as they start preparations for the 2019 season without one of their key players going forward.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach has, in the past, had a strange habit of not getting his team properly prepared for FCS teams in the past but that’s not stopping the school from adding a few lower division foes to round out their future schedules.
Thanks to FBSchedules.com obtaining game contracts via open records requests, we know the Cougars have added local rival Idaho to their slate in 2022 and fellow FCS foe Northern Colorado to the 2023 schedule.
The Vandals will make the eight mile trip to Pullman on Sept. 3, 2022 for an easy $575,000 guarantee as the two schools continue their series. The pair recently played in a WSU blowout back in 2016 and have two other games already on the docket for 2020 and 2025. While Idaho did drop down from the FBS level just a few years ago, one could probably excuse them for keeping the one-sided series going considering their campuses’ proximity and 92 prior meetings.
The Bears on the other hand will take in a slightly less $525,000 for their game on Sept. 16, 2023 at Martin Stadium. The programs are actually set to play a Wazzu home game in Week 2 of the upcoming 2019 season that will be their first meeting on the field.
History lessons aside, the two moves will complete the Cougars’ non-conference schedule for both years. WSU is set to travel to Wisconsin in 2022 while hosting Idaho and Colorado State. The following season will see the team host the Badgers and Idaho while sneaking in a trip to Fort Collins to play CSU.