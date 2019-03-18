Players-skipping-bowl-games trend hits college basketball

In just two years, players skipping minor bowl games has become an accepted practice in college football. In part, the tradition, for lack of a better word, has now reached a point where future first-round picks are now announcing that, yes, they will play in their team’s New Year’s Six game before ultimately turning pro.
And now it’s spread to basketball.
Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson on Monday revealed Hogs small forward Daniel Gafford will skip his team’s bid in the NIT to prepare for this summer’s NBA draft.
A sophomore from El Dorado, Ark., Gafford averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game this season. He’s viewed as a fringe first-round pick, and, clearly, he thinks getting a jumpstart on the Combine process will help him secure the guaranteed contract that comes with such a selection.
This is the second trend to jump from college football to basketball in recent years. Following the relative success of ESPN’s Tuesday night College Football Playoff ranking shows, the NCAA’s started revealing its top-16 seeds for the men’s and women’s tournaments in-season recently as well.
Illinois has been on the hunt for a transfer wide receiver, and what a hunt it was. At first, Illinois secured a commitment from Miami’s Jeff Thomas, who changed his mind and returned to the Sunshine State. AD Miller then committed to Illinois, but then he decided to return to Oklahoma.
Now, in their third time at bat, Illinois has found a transfer wideout — this time from the FCS.
Richmond wide receiver Dejon Brissett has announced his intent to play for the Illini, doing so over Instagram.
“Biggest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Brissett wrote in his post. “And proud to say that next year I will continue to play and study at the University of Illinois. Thank you to everyone who’s been there in this process, I will always be a Spider!”
A native Canadian, Brissett played at Lake Forest Academy in the Chicagoland area before signing with Richmond. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association player in 2017 after catching 63 passes for 896 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in just three games in 2018 before suffering a broken foot, which allowed him to use that season as a redshirt and pursue a graduate transfer to the Big Ten.
He will arrive in Champaign in June and is expected to be an immediate contributor.
The quarterback position is a fascinating one. There’s just one ball and so many guys who want to sling it. And because Justin Fields could not beat out Jake Fromm at Georgia, Cade Weldon is now leaving Miami.
Fields, of course, left Georgia for Ohio State, which caused Tate Martell to leave Ohio State for Miami. And now Weldon is leaving Miami.
The Hurricanes announced on Monday that Weldon (left) will leave the program.
“Cade and I talked and we decided that it was in his best interests to pursue opportunities at another school,” Manny Diaz said in a statement. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”
“The friendships I’ve made the past two years will last a lifetime,” Weldon wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be transferring from the University of Miami and entering the [transfer] portal. I’m thankful for the memories I have made here and I’m excited for what the future holds. #GoCanes.”
A Tampa native, Weldon redshirted in 2017 and playing sparingly in 2018, completing two of his three passes for 14 yards.
Still, losing Weldon hurts Miami from a depth perspective. Miami now has just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and one of them (Martell) may or not be eligible to play this fall.
Spring break is normally a time for a campus to go quiet and relax in the middle of a hectic semester but for those at Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday, thoughts are suddenly with a pair of football players at the school who were involved in an extremely scary situation down in the Sunshine State.
Per a statement released by the school:
On Saturday afternoon, Texas A&M-Commerce Athletics learned that two of its football student-athletes were robbed and shot at gunpoint in the Miami (Fla.) area while on Spring vacation. Both student-athletes are currently being treated at a Miami area hospital.
Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray are en route to Florida to be with the students and their families. The University and Intercollegiate Athletics extend our thoughts and prayers to both young men and their families.
This is the extent of the information available at this time. Texas A&M-Commerce will continue to closely monitor the situation.
The two players were not identified by either the school or authorities.
The Pac-12 just wrapped up their conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday and while the public focus was on hoops for many in the league, the topic of football was still a major bullet point for leaders of all 12 schools during various meetings throughout the week. Not only did the Pac-12 acknowledge they are undergoing a third-party review of their football officiating, but they confirmed what everybody is thinking regarding the potential of moving their annual football title game to the desert or Los Angeles from its current home at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.
“We’re currently going through a process. We’re evaluating what we might do after that,” Commissioner Larry Scott said. “We’ve got a lot of very interesting options including the fact that two of the newest, most significant new football stadiums in the country are being built out here, one in Las Vegas for the Raiders; one in Los Angeles for the Rams. So there’s some very interesting options and possibilities for us as we evaluate. No decisions on that yet, but this meeting was an important opportunity to update our CEOs, ADs, on that and the other topics I mentioned to get some great feedback as we move forward.”
The Pac-12 recently opted out of their agreement with Levi’s Stadium for the 2020 game and speculation has been rampant that the conference would wind up in either Vegas or LA’s new stadiums as a result. Scott may be playing coy in terms of the direction they are leaning but the hints are certainly there that a new venue will be chosen after this upcoming season.
Also notable was the fact that a rumored sale of part of the conference’s upcoming media rights is actually something that looks likely to happen. This is being driven by the fact that the Pac-12 can get some upfront money from any potential partners as well as continue to operate their TV networks independently in a changing media landscape.
“I would say that we’re, after today, just beyond exploring. We’re actively moving forward reviewing serious offers for this opportunity. And we heard from Joe Ravitch, co-founder of the Raine Group, today about the work they’ve done in recent weeks to find us potential partners,” Colorado chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “He told us that there’s significant interest for multiple parties. And we see this as a good sign in the process. And in the next month or two, Joe will be asking for more detailed, formal offers from these various groups. And when and if we reach a deal, as Larry pointed out, this would benefit the conference in a couple of ways.”
We’ll see if that comes to fruition in the coming years but, for now, at least the league can celebrate some positive vibes that would result in moving the football title game out of Santa Clara to the much more accessible new stadiums in either LA or Vegas.