Former five-star Auburn lineman Calvin Ashley transferring to Florida Atlantic

Lane Kiffin has dipped his toes into the transfer portal somewhat often during his time at Florida Atlantic in an effort to improve the Owls and may have landed one of his biggest names yet out of the SEC this week.

In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley confirmed he was leaving the Plains for Boca and hoping to see the field more at FAU:

Ashley was a huge pickup for Gus Malzahn and company out of the class of 2017 and generally regarded by the recruiting services as a five-star and top 30 recruit nationally. However his career didn’t quite go as planned for the Tigers as he redshirted his first year on campus and didn’t see the field much in 2018, partially because of an undisclosed medical issue.

The hulking offensive tackle will now join Kiffin’s program with hopes of helping boost an offensive line unit that was up and down at times this past year.