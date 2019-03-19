Jim Harbaugh on Michigan-turned-Ohio State assistant Greg Mattison: “We’re not going be sending each other Christmas cards”

There are some lines you just don’t cross and in the college football world, one of those just so happens to be one of the biggest rivalries in the sport of Ohio State and Michigan.
Jim Harbaugh knows that better than most this offseason after seeing not one but two of his assistant coaches cross enemy lines from Ann Arbor to Columbus. While the loss of linebackers coach Al Washington probably didn’t make a huge number of waves, the loss of Greg Mattison to be the OSU co-defensive coordinator did not exactly endear him to the Wolverines head coach based on his comments at the start of spring practice this week.
“He wanted to be a coordinator again, and darn near doubled his salary. I don’t hold that against him. We’re not going to be sending each other Christmas cards, based on where he went,” Harbaugh said, according to the Associated Press. “Still a good man, still have a ton of respect for him. We’ll be friends again someday, when we’re done coaching.”
While it’s pretty clear that Harbaugh likes Mattison after all the years they spent together following the former’s return to Michigan, the departure for Ohio State — of all schools — certainly does rain on their relationship quite a bit based on that quote.
November 30th, 2019 certainly can’t get here soon enough either way…
Lane Kiffin has dipped his toes into the transfer portal somewhat often during his time at Florida Atlantic in an effort to improve the Owls and may have landed one of his biggest names yet out of the SEC this week.
In a Twitter post on Monday evening, Auburn offensive lineman Calvin Ashley confirmed he was leaving the Plains for Boca and hoping to see the field more at FAU:
Ashley was a huge pickup for Gus Malzahn and company out of the class of 2017 and generally regarded by the recruiting services as a five-star and top 30 recruit nationally. However his career didn’t quite go as planned for the Tigers as he redshirted his first year on campus and didn’t see the field much in 2018, partially because of an undisclosed medical issue.
The hulking offensive tackle will now join Kiffin’s program with hopes of helping boost an offensive line unit that was up and down at times this past year.
We’ll still never quite understand the need for college football teams across the country to lock up their schedules years upon years in advance but it’s a common practice at just about every program from the biggest of the Power Five to the smallest of the Group of Five.
To that end, FBschedules.com reports that updated game contracts show that South Florida and San Jose State have shifted the second half of the pair’s home-and-home series from the original date in 2020 to Sept. 20, 2025. Considering the first leg took place on August 26, 2017 — a romp by the Bulls in Charlie Strong’s debut with the team — that is approaching a decade to wrap up the cross-country contest between the Mountain West and AAC foes.
While the Spartans do still have to make the trek to Tampa in 2025 instead of next season, they do fill out their schedules a little more evenly with additional non-conference games at home against FCS Cal Poly the same year as well hosting Pac-12 side Oregon State in San Jose.
USF, meanwhile, now has filled out their 2025 schedule a bit more as a result with road games up the highway at Florida and up in Northern Illinois leading into the home date with SJSU.
Just about everybody can fully admit that this is not the most exciting news on the college football front but it is somewhat notable amid the slowness of the long offseason we’re in the middle of currently.
One Group of Five conference is set to make history later on this week.
According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, and citing two people with knowledge of the situation, the Sun Belt Conference is set to name Keith Gill as the league’s next commissioner. An official announcement is expected at a press conference Tuesday.
When confirmed, Gill would become the first African-American ever named as the commissioner of a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference.
The past two years, Gill, who played running back for Duke in the early nineties, has served as the executive associate commissioner of the Atlantic 10, with his primary focus being overseeing “Men’s Basketball Championship Community Relations.” Prior to that, Gill worked as the athletic director for five years each at Richmond and American University.
Gill would replace Karl Benson, who announced in August of last year that he would be stepping down as the SBC’s commissioner after a half-dozen years on the job.
Washington State redshirt sophomore quarterback Connor Neville won’t be a Cougar in 2019. Where he will play remains to be determined. Neville announced the news about his transfer on his Twitter account on Monday.
While sharing a screenshot image of an email from the NCAA to confirm he has officially been entered into the NCAA transfer portal, Neville bluntly let the world know he is now eligible to have contact with any potential recruiters and coaches looking to add him to their program.
Neville was a three-star recruit in Washington State’s Class of 2017. Even though the Cougars are losing Gardner Minshew to the NFL this year, Mike Leach seems to be able to plug in whatever quarterback he wants and get the kind of production he expects through the air. With Minshew moving on and Neville apparently ready to find a new home, the quarterback position is still pretty deep this spring. Redshirt senior Trey Tinsley and Anthony Gordon, redshirt sophomore John Bledsoe (the son of former Washington State and NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe), redshirt freshman Cammon Cooper and freshman Gunner Cruz already kept the position pretty stocked for this spring. The addition of Gage Gubrud as a graduate transfer from Eastern Washington only made the position a little more crowded, and some expect Gubrud to compete for the starting job.
After redshirting in his 2017 season, Neville did not appear in a game for the Cougars in 2018. According to Neville, Washington State will sign a runoff waiver for Neville to allow him to be eligible to play immediately this fall for any other program in the country, including FBS programs. Neville will have three years of eligibility to use wherever he lands next.