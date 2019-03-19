USF, San Jose State shift future non-conference game even further into the future

We’ll still never quite understand the need for college football teams across the country to lock up their schedules years upon years in advance but it’s a common practice at just about every program from the biggest of the Power Five to the smallest of the Group of Five.

To that end, FBschedules.com reports that updated game contracts show that South Florida and San Jose State have shifted the second half of the pair’s home-and-home series from the original date in 2020 to Sept. 20, 2025. Considering the first leg took place on August 26, 2017 — a romp by the Bulls in Charlie Strong’s debut with the team — that is approaching a decade to wrap up the cross-country contest between the Mountain West and AAC foes.

While the Spartans do still have to make the trek to Tampa in 2025 instead of next season, they do fill out their schedules a little more evenly with additional non-conference games at home against FCS Cal Poly the same year as well hosting Pac-12 side Oregon State in San Jose.

USF, meanwhile, now has filled out their 2025 schedule a bit more as a result with road games up the highway at Florida and up in Northern Illinois leading into the home date with SJSU.

Just about everybody can fully admit that this is not the most exciting news on the college football front but it is somewhat notable amid the slowness of the long offseason we’re in the middle of currently.