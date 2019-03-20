Alabama coordinators receive new three-year deals, including lucrative package for Steve Sarkisian

After being let go by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, many expected veteran offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to remain in the NFL after finding a solid amount of success at the next level. There were even a few rumors that he would be linking up with Kliff Kingsbury to serve as OC of the Arizona Cardinals.

Instead he turned a number of those opportunities down to return to Tuscaloosa for a more permanent role as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, a position he briefly served in the national title game a few years ago following the departure of Lane Kiffin. Now we know one factor in the former Washington and USC head coach’s thinking: a lucrative three-year deal at the school that puts him in rare air among college assistants.

Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz:

University of Alabama Board of Trustees Compensation Committee being asked to approve contracts for these football assistant coaches:

OC Steve Sarkisian, 3 yrs: $1.55M, $1.6M, $1.65M

DC Pete Golding, 3 yrs: $1.1M, $1.2M, $1.2M — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 20, 2019

Sarkisian’s $1.55 million salary for 2019 would have made him the seventh-highest paid assistant in college football last year per the paper’s annual database and the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country. Ponying up such a contract is somewhat common place at SEC programs like Alabama but few other schools also have Nick Saban leading the staff as the highest paid head coach in the sport on a regular basis.

While every houndstooth-clad fan in the world will tell you Saban is worth every penny, there’s at least some apprehension over the figures tossed around for the other given the residual effects from Sark’s one-game stint calling plays in a tough loss on the big stage. New defensive coordinator Pete Golding, meanwhile, will essentially take the salary placeholder that former linebackers coach/co-DC Tosh Lupoi made last season. The latter assistant “left” for a job in the NFL after this year’s national title game loss to Clemson.

The two coordinators were not the only ones to receive either new deals or pay raises from the school either, as Berkowitz notes the most expensive staff in the country is getting even pricer in 2019.

Alabama football strength coach Scott Cochran gets pay raise to $595,000 (up $10,000 from last season), per vote by University of Alabama Board of Trustees Compensation Committee — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 20, 2019