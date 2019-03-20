Alabama coordinators receive new three-year deals, including lucrative package for Steve Sarkisian

After being let go by the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, many expected veteran offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian to remain in the NFL after finding a solid amount of success at the next level. There were even a few rumors that he would be linking up with Kliff Kingsbury to serve as OC of the Arizona Cardinals.
Instead he turned a number of those opportunities down to return to Tuscaloosa for a more permanent role as Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, a position he briefly served in the national title game a few years ago following the departure of Lane Kiffin. Now we know one factor in the former Washington and USC head coach’s thinking: a lucrative three-year deal at the school that puts him in rare air among college assistants.
Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz:
Sarkisian’s $1.55 million salary for 2019 would have made him the seventh-highest paid assistant in college football last year per the paper’s annual database and the highest paid offensive coordinator in the country. Ponying up such a contract is somewhat common place at SEC programs like Alabama but few other schools also have Nick Saban leading the staff as the highest paid head coach in the sport on a regular basis.
While every houndstooth-clad fan in the world will tell you Saban is worth every penny, there’s at least some apprehension over the figures tossed around for the other given the residual effects from Sark’s one-game stint calling plays in a tough loss on the big stage. New defensive coordinator Pete Golding, meanwhile, will essentially take the salary placeholder that former linebackers coach/co-DC Tosh Lupoi made last season. The latter assistant “left” for a job in the NFL after this year’s national title game loss to Clemson.
The two coordinators were not the only ones to receive either new deals or pay raises from the school either, as Berkowitz notes the most expensive staff in the country is getting even pricer in 2019.
Texas A&M and Texas State fans now have officially moved 48 closer to the first kickoff of the new college football season. The season opener hosted by Texas A&M originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 has officially been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.
Texas A&M announced the rescheduling of the season and home opener for the Aggies and addressed some of the procedures that will be utilized to accommodate the Thursday night home game on campus, although classes will still remain in session for the day.
This will be the second year in a row Texas A&M opens the new season at home on a Thursday night, suggesting there is a possibility this trend could continue if the school is open to moving a game into more of a national spotlight. TV information for the game will be released at a later time, but the Thursday night schedule for Week 1 of the college football season should land the Aggies on an ESPN network, whether that be ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network.
The rescheduled game also gives Texas A&M a little more time to recover and prepare for their next game, a Week 2 road trip to defending national champion Clemson. Perhaps not coincidentally, Clemson is also playing that same Thursday night with a road game at Georgia Tech. That ACC contest will be the first football game aired by the brand new ACC Network. Now, both Texas A&M and Clemson will have the same amount of prep time for their big matchup in Week 2.
The 2019 season is one that will see the bar raised for the Oregon Ducks. The second season under head coach Mario Cristobal could see the Ducks challenge for the Pac-12 title if things go according to plan in Eugene. With spring football in season, Cristobal took his entire coaching staff on a trip to see how some of the best coaching staffs in the SEC operate.
As reported by The Oregonian, Cristobal and the Oregon coaching staff paid a visit to Alabama and Georgia to meet up with the coaches of the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. Cristobal is a former Alabama assistant under Nick Saban and worked under Kirby Smart, who is now the head coach at Georgia. It pays to have some good connections for Cristobal, it would seem.
A trip for a coaching staff like this is not at all uncommon in college football. But it is notable that Cristobal returned to the SEC to have his coaching staff take some notes from Saban’s and Smart’s. Alabama and Georgia are defending division champions in the SEC and met in the SEC Championship Game last season, a year after their national championship showdown in the College Football Playoff of the 2017 season. Of course, Alabama has been on the national championship level for a number of years now and Smart is looking to have Georgia in that same company on a regular basis.
It has been a few years since Oregon was considered a national title contender (their appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Game is already fading in the memory bank), but things are starting to look as though they are turning around for the Ducks. And if Cristobal can run his coaching staff the way Saban has over the years, then Oregon will certainly be in good hands in the years to come.
With each passing month, it looks more and more like Louisville was swindled mightily by bringing back Bobby Petrino as head coach. It’s not just the lack of wins despite having a Heisman Trophy-winner at quarterback or the numerous off the field issues, it is the hurt the Cardinals suffered in the wallet even beyond the coach’s hefty buyout.
Per the Louisville Courier Journal, Petrino was over his budgeted recruiting expenses by nearly $1.1 million all told in his final four seasons and nearly double the amount allotted in his final two years alone. The program spent just over $700,000 in 2017 despite a budget of just $320,000 on recruiting and over half a million trying to bring in players the year prior with an even smaller budget.
“I don’t look at this and say, ‘Geez, they spent all this money in recruiting and we went 2-10,’” AD Vince Tyra told the paper. “You have to believe that there’s good effort there, there’s solid effort. Maybe the frustrating part of that is when you hear your current coach say you’re out of balance by position from those efforts.
“That as much as the dollars is probably problematic, because we need to be in position to win, and maybe we weren’t as close as I thought we were.”
Indeed, worse than going over budget was the mediocre results that Petrino and his staff delivered for that amount. The Cardinals never finished above 30th in the 247Sports’ composite team rankings and the lack of recruiting prowess from the former staff has left new coach Scott Satterfield’s group with a big hole to dig out of in terms of the roster.
The program is certainly doing their best to move forward with a number of wholesale changes from top to bottom but it remains glaringly obvious that the ill-fated return of Petrino delivered one transcendent player to celebrate and not much else to the commonwealth.
Easily the most controversial rule change in college football the past few years has been the implementation of targeting. While its roots in player safety has everybody on the same page, the inconsistent nature of it being implemented on the field (and via replay) has led to a ton of frustration from players, coaches, fans and administrators in just about every other game.
Some want to take things even further though.
Thanks to an upcoming proposal making its way through the byzantine NCAA process, a rule change is on the docket that would see players suspended for a full game if they were to get a second targeting penalty in the same game. While that potential has drawn considerable attention, it appears that it won’t be passing in the next few months — much to the relief of a number of folks around the sport.
“I would say all of [the rules changes] — with the exception of the dismissal — will probably be approved,” West Virginia AD and chair of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee Shane Lyons told CBS Sports. “That one probably needs a bit more discussion.
“You could make a bad call … and the kid is sitting out a whole ‘nother game… We’ve got to discuss that. You send a message and you want to change behavior. It’s changing the behavior, not only because they’re hitting the kid wrong but it’s for that kid’s safety as well.”
Lyons certainly has a very valid point and that’s not even getting to what a growing chorus of coaches want in dividing the targeting penalty into two levels of severity (including the option of not tossing players for some hits currently deemed targeting).
It sounds like there are still changes in store for the upcoming season like eliminating wedges on kickoffs and altering how blindside blocks are called — plus the controversial subject of making overtime a decidedly different affair after the fifth go-around — that will still pass based on those comments. However the one rule everybody wants to scrub throughly might just remain unscathed for yet another year.