Report: At least one proposed change to targeting rule unlikely to pass NCAA muster

Easily the most controversial rule change in college football the past few years has been the implementation of targeting. While its roots in player safety has everybody on the same page, the inconsistent nature of it being implemented on the field (and via replay) has led to a ton of frustration from players, coaches, fans and administrators in just about every other game.

Some want to take things even further though.

Thanks to an upcoming proposal making its way through the byzantine NCAA process, a rule change is on the docket that would see players suspended for a full game if they were to get a second targeting penalty in the same game. While that potential has drawn considerable attention, it appears that it won’t be passing in the next few months — much to the relief of a number of folks around the sport.

“I would say all of [the rules changes] — with the exception of the dismissal — will probably be approved,” West Virginia AD and chair of the NCAA Football Oversight Committee Shane Lyons told CBS Sports. “That one probably needs a bit more discussion.

“You could make a bad call … and the kid is sitting out a whole ‘nother game… We’ve got to discuss that. You send a message and you want to change behavior. It’s changing the behavior, not only because they’re hitting the kid wrong but it’s for that kid’s safety as well.”

Lyons certainly has a very valid point and that’s not even getting to what a growing chorus of coaches want in dividing the targeting penalty into two levels of severity (including the option of not tossing players for some hits currently deemed targeting).

It sounds like there are still changes in store for the upcoming season like eliminating wedges on kickoffs and altering how blindside blocks are called — plus the controversial subject of making overtime a decidedly different affair after the fifth go-around — that will still pass based on those comments. However the one rule everybody wants to scrub throughly might just remain unscathed for yet another year.