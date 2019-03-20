Bobby Petrino went WAY over budget on recruiting at Louisville

With each passing month, it looks more and more like Louisville was swindled mightily by bringing back Bobby Petrino as head coach. It’s not just the lack of wins despite having a Heisman Trophy-winner at quarterback or the numerous off the field issues, it is the hurt the Cardinals suffered in the wallet even beyond the coach’s hefty buyout.

Per the Louisville Courier Journal, Petrino was over his budgeted recruiting expenses by nearly $1.1 million all told in his final four seasons and nearly double the amount allotted in his final two years alone. The program spent just over $700,000 in 2017 despite a budget of just $320,000 on recruiting and over half a million trying to bring in players the year prior with an even smaller budget.

“I don’t look at this and say, ‘Geez, they spent all this money in recruiting and we went 2-10,’” AD Vince Tyra told the paper. “You have to believe that there’s good effort there, there’s solid effort. Maybe the frustrating part of that is when you hear your current coach say you’re out of balance by position from those efforts.

“That as much as the dollars is probably problematic, because we need to be in position to win, and maybe we weren’t as close as I thought we were.”

Indeed, worse than going over budget was the mediocre results that Petrino and his staff delivered for that amount. The Cardinals never finished above 30th in the 247Sports’ composite team rankings and the lack of recruiting prowess from the former staff has left new coach Scott Satterfield’s group with a big hole to dig out of in terms of the roster.

The program is certainly doing their best to move forward with a number of wholesale changes from top to bottom but it remains glaringly obvious that the ill-fated return of Petrino delivered one transcendent player to celebrate and not much else to the commonwealth.