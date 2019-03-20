Texas A&M bumps 2019 opener up to Thursday night

Texas A&M and Texas State fans now have officially moved 48 closer to the first kickoff of the new college football season. The season opener hosted by Texas A&M originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 has officially been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.

Texas A&M announced the rescheduling of the season and home opener for the Aggies and addressed some of the procedures that will be utilized to accommodate the Thursday night home game on campus, although classes will still remain in session for the day.

This will be the second year in a row Texas A&M opens the new season at home on a Thursday night, suggesting there is a possibility this trend could continue if the school is open to moving a game into more of a national spotlight. TV information for the game will be released at a later time, but the Thursday night schedule for Week 1 of the college football season should land the Aggies on an ESPN network, whether that be ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network.

The rescheduled game also gives Texas A&M a little more time to recover and prepare for their next game, a Week 2 road trip to defending national champion Clemson. Perhaps not coincidentally, Clemson is also playing that same Thursday night with a road game at Georgia Tech. That ACC contest will be the first football game aired by the brand new ACC Network. Now, both Texas A&M and Clemson will have the same amount of prep time for their big matchup in Week 2.

