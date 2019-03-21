Louisiana governor calls LSU head coach Ed Orgeron a bargain, declines to comment about ousting Tigers AD

They say it just means more in the SEC and most can agree that it is certainly the case in Louisiana, where LSU football is a way of life for many in the state. It’s also a place where politics and sports find themselves in the same story more often than you would think.
Case in point came this week where Gov. John Bel Edwards called Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron’s new $4 million a year contract a “bargain” for the school on his regular call-in radio show.
“It’s the way things are… and quite frankly, there are other schools, in the Southeastern Conference especially, that pay more,” Edwards said, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate. “His enthusiasm for all things LSU is apparent and it’s also contagious.”
The governor, who is up for reelection in the state this year, also stuck to sports just a bit longer. The Tigers athletic department may have things going in the right direction on the football field but athletic director Joe Alleva is no fan favorite for the way he ousted Les Miles a few years ago to hire Orgeron and has seen his basketball coach caught up in the FBI wiretap scandal that has swept up college basketball.
Despite being embattled and hearing calls for Alleva to be let go, Edwards declined to go down that road as well in saying he was not in favor of a change in LSU leadership.
All politics is local after all and in the state of Louisiana, LSU football — and the athletic department in general — are certainly a subject worth commenting on for those in charge.
adidas wants more MACtion.
In a spring letter to supporters this week, Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier confirmed a little bit of news that the program had extended their apparel deal with the German sportswear company for seven more years.
“Speaking of gear, I am excited to announce that we have extended our existing relationship with adidas for the next seven years,” Frazier wrote. “Look for more details on this soon!”
It’s a busy spring for the Huskies, who are coming off a MAC title in 2018 but will be seeing plenty of changes outside of their apparel deals with a new head coach in alum Thomas Hammock.
While the school re-upping with the three stripes is unlikely to be the sort of lucrative deal worth nine figures that some of their Power Five brethren have gotten, every little bit of extra money at a program like NIU counts and they will likely be able to plow that right back into the football program among other things.
We’ll have to see just how lucrative the deal is in the end but more money and more stability is a nice bit of business to take care of as spring football winds down in DeKalb.
West Virginia fans have some good game sot look forward to in 2024. The latest addition to the schedule probably won’t be one of them.
The University of Albany announced today they have added a future road game against the Mountaineers for the 2024 season. The game will be played on Sept. 7, 2024 in Morgantown. According to a report from The Times Union, Albany will receive a guaranteed payment of $475,000 for the game.
With a nine-game conference schedule in the Big 12, the addition of Albany completes West Virginia’s schedules through the 2024 season.
It will be the first time the FCS program has played a team from the Big 12, although the school has played an FBS opponent every year since 2015 and has more on the schedule. Albany will play at Central Michigan this fall, at UMass in 2020, at Syracuse in 2021, and at Hawaii in 2023. There is currently no FBS opponent lined up for 2022.
West Virginia has not officially announced the addition of Albany to the schedule and may be waiting to lump the news in with some other scheduling notes once they are confirmed. The date of the Albany game will fill a gap on the WVU schedule that sees West Virginia open the 2024 season at home against Penn State (Aug. 31, 2024) and visit Pitt on Sept. 14, 2024 as the Mountaineers rekindle some old regional rivalries. West Virginia renews their rivalry with Pitt beginning in 2022 with the first of four games, and WVU will begin a two-game home-and-home series with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley in 2023.
West Virginia has also filled the gap between games against Penn State and Pitt in their 2023 schedule with a home game against another FCS opponent, Duquesne. They will do a similar scheduling setup in 2020 by hosting Eastern Kentucky between games against Florida State (in Atlanta) and a home game against Maryland in 2025, and by hosting Indiana State between a road game at Maryland and a home game against Virginia Tech in 2021.
Texas A&M and Texas State fans now have officially moved 48 closer to the first kickoff of the new college football season. The season opener hosted by Texas A&M originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 has officially been rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29.
Texas A&M announced the rescheduling of the season and home opener for the Aggies and addressed some of the procedures that will be utilized to accommodate the Thursday night home game on campus, although classes will still remain in session for the day.
This will be the second year in a row Texas A&M opens the new season at home on a Thursday night, suggesting there is a possibility this trend could continue if the school is open to moving a game into more of a national spotlight. TV information for the game will be released at a later time, but the Thursday night schedule for Week 1 of the college football season should land the Aggies on an ESPN network, whether that be ESPN, ESPN 2 or SEC Network.
UPDATE: The good folks at FBSchedules.com report the game will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
The rescheduled game also gives Texas A&M a little more time to recover and prepare for their next game, a Week 2 road trip to defending national champion Clemson. Perhaps not coincidentally, Clemson is also playing that same Thursday night with a road game at Georgia Tech. That ACC contest will be the first football game aired by the brand new ACC Network. Now, both Texas A&M and Clemson will have the same amount of prep time for their big matchup in Week 2.
The 2019 season is one that will see the bar raised for the Oregon Ducks. The second season under head coach Mario Cristobal could see the Ducks challenge for the Pac-12 title if things go according to plan in Eugene. With spring football in season, Cristobal took his entire coaching staff on a trip to see how some of the best coaching staffs in the SEC operate.
As reported by The Oregonian, Cristobal and the Oregon coaching staff paid a visit to Alabama and Georgia to meet up with the coaches of the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs. Cristobal is a former Alabama assistant under Nick Saban and worked under Kirby Smart, who is now the head coach at Georgia. It pays to have some good connections for Cristobal, it would seem.
A trip for a coaching staff like this is not at all uncommon in college football. But it is notable that Cristobal returned to the SEC to have his coaching staff take some notes from Saban’s and Smart’s. Alabama and Georgia are defending division champions in the SEC and met in the SEC Championship Game last season, a year after their national championship showdown in the College Football Playoff of the 2017 season. Of course, Alabama has been on the national championship level for a number of years now and Smart is looking to have Georgia in that same company on a regular basis.
It has been a few years since Oregon was considered a national title contender (their appearance in the inaugural College Football Playoff National Championship Game is already fading in the memory bank), but things are starting to look as though they are turning around for the Ducks. And if Cristobal can run his coaching staff the way Saban has over the years, then Oregon will certainly be in good hands in the years to come.