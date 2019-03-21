Mississippi State offensive lineman arrested for numerous traffic violations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the SEC, it just means more… traffic tickets.

At least that’s the case for Mississippi State offensive lineman Tommy Champion, who was arrested by the school’s police department for a litany of traffic violations that far exceed his accomplishments on the field.

Per the Clarion Ledger, Champion hit the trifecta of driving with an expired tag, an expired license and no insurance. He faces as much as six months-worth of jail time as a result, a $1,000 fine and his license further being suspended for up to a year according to the paper.

A backup offensive tackle, Champion arrived in Starkville after a stop in junior college and redshirted his first year with the team. He was a reserve last season and was expected to add depth along the line for Joe Moorhead’s squad again in 2019.

The news of Champion’s arrest comes just as the Bulldogs were starting spring practice back up this week.