LSU lands commitment from Demon Clowney

Each year, various outlets put out an All-Name Team for the recruiting class that just signed. We not only have the Class of 2020’s All-Name Team MVP, we have a first ballot entry into the Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name?): Demon Clowney.
The player, whose name looks like Demon Clown with a couple letters tacked on the end but is actually pronounced Da-Mon, a 4-star defensive end from Baltimore, committed to LSU on Saturday. The Tigers beat out Georgia and Clemson for Clowney’s pledge, among others.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Clowney is the second cousin of Jadeveon Clowney, though the two aren’t that close, as is common of distant relatives born a decade apart and raised in separate states.
“I know there are a lot of people probably coming out of the woodwork with their hands out, and that’s not me,” Demon told Bleacher Report in 2018 on reaching out to Jadeveon. “I’m doing what I have to do.”
With Clowney’s pledge, LSU’s 10-man 2020 class now ranks No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.