LSU lands commitment from Demon Clowney

By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT
Each year, various outlets put out an All-Name Team for the recruiting class that just signed. We not only have the Class of 2020’s All-Name Team MVP, we have a first ballot entry into the Name Hall of Fame (Hall of Name?): Demon Clowney.

The player, whose name looks like Demon Clown with a couple letters tacked on the end but is actually pronounced Da-Mon, a 4-star defensive end from Baltimore, committed to LSU on Saturday. The Tigers beat out Georgia and Clemson for Clowney’s pledge, among others.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds, Clowney is the second cousin of Jadeveon Clowney, though the two aren’t that close, as is common of distant relatives born a decade apart and raised in separate states.

“I know there are a lot of people probably coming out of the woodwork with their hands out, and that’s not me,” Demon told Bleacher Report in 2018 on reaching out to Jadeveon. “I’m doing what I have to do.”

With Clowney’s pledge, LSU’s 10-man 2020 class now ranks No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

NCAA to appeal federal antitrust ruling

By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
The NCAA will appeal a ruling that found the organization in violation of antitrust laws, the organization announced on Saturday.

“We believe, and the Supreme Court has recognized, that N.C.A.A. member schools and conferences are best positioned to strengthen and revise their rules to better support student-athletes, rather than forcing these issues into continuous litigation,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said.

The anticipated ruling by US District Court judge Claudia Wilken was technically a win for the plaintiffs — a group of former Division I football and basketball players, led by former West Virginia running back Shawne Alston and former Cal basketball player Justine Hartman and collectively referred to as “Alston” — and a blow for the NCAA, though neither side left the courtroom feeling like victors.

Wilken found the NCAA’s amateurism rules were indeed illegal collusion. But rather than blow up the entire system and allowing conferences to set such rules as tight or loose as they would like, the judge instead ruled the NCAA could no longer cap student-athletes’ compensation and benefits only as far as said benefits applied to education.

“Technically the plaintiffs won the case and the NCAA will not be happy that they were found to be in violation of antitrust law, but ultimately this allows the NCAA to keep the bulk of their amateurism rules in place,” Gabe Feldman, director of Tulane’s sports law program, told the AP at the time.

So, athletes did not win the right to market their name, image and likeness on the free market, but the NCAA could not stop schools from giving its athletes as many laptops as they would like, to pick a rough example.

Clearly, though, the NCAA will not take that loss-that-was-in-actuality-more-like-a-victory lying down, and will instead appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, where in 2015 a three-judge panel ruled all payments to athletes must be “tethered to education.”

Georgia early enrollee arrested on disorderly conduct charge

By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
Georgia cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was arrested Sunday morning on charges of disorderly conduct, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A 5-star early enrollee from Homestead, Fla., Stevenson was booked at 2:42 a.m. and released on $1,000 bond at 3:26 a.m.

Disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor.

While the events that led to the arrest remain light and Georgia has not commented on the incident, it is part of a concerning trend for the program.

Stevenson is the third Bulldog arrested in the past month, joining linebacker Jaden Hunter and defensive back Latavious Brini. Hunter was arrested for a traffic violation and driving with a suspended license, while Brini was charged with simple battery for allegedly slapping a man outside an Athens bar on Feb. 28.

All three charges are misdemeanors.

Georgia Tech DT Brandon Adams dies

By Zach BarnettMar 24, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
Georgia Tech defensive tackle Brandon Adams has died, the program announced on Sunday. He passed Saturday in Atlanta, though no other details are known at this time. He was 21 years old.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech athletics family, I offer my deepest condolences to Brandon’s family and friends, including his past and present coaches, and his brothers in the Georgia Tech football family,” Georgia Tech AD Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “As we mourn the loss of such an incredible young life, we are also here to support Brandon’s family and friends, his past and present coaches and his brothers within the Georgia Tech football family in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping Brandon and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

A rising senior, Adams (middle) played in 33 games in three seasons as a Yellow Jacket, including all 24 of the team’s games over the past two seasons. Adams started three games as a junior in 2018 and collected a career-high 24 tackles, five TFLs, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while playing primarily at nose tackle. He was named a player to watch for Georgia Tech’s spring practices by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.

“Just getting out there and playing,” former teammate Anree Saint-Amour told the paper. “He put more downs together. I feel like he was more in shape, he was using his hands more. I feel like he figured out how dominant he was.”

A native of Brentwood, Tenn., and a graduate of Brentwood Academy, Adams was a business administration major and interned for the Georgia Tech Research Institute last summer.

“Our entire Georgia Tech football family is heartbroken by the news of Brandon’s passing,” said Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins. “In the short time that I have had the privilege and honor of knowing Brandon, I admired and respected him, first and foremost as a terrific human being, but also as an outstanding teammate and leader. Jennifer and I offer our thoughts, prayers and unconditional support to his parents, Lisa and Reginald, his sister, Rian, and all of his family and friends, especially his brothers in our football program.”

Gary Patterson wants names of NCAA employees approving transfer waivers

By Zach BarnettMar 23, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
Unless I’m missing someone, the coaches that have spoken out about the glut of high-profile transfer waivers that have been approved lately are all against them. Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin said just one day ago that players are transferring because it’s “sexy” and now TCU’s Gary Patterson has cannonballed into the pool with some strong comments of his own.

“I want the names of all those people [at the NCAA] that are deciding to do that, so everybody knows their names when they ruin the game,” Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t care if there’s lawyers involved. I don’t care if any of that’s involved. The bottom line to it is we need to do what’s best for the game.

Patterson’s point, and it’s not necessarily a wrong one, is that coaches who believe tough love is the best way to mold players — i.e. Gary Patterson — will then see all their players leave before that love can appropriately toughen them up.

“After they get away from here, as a general rule, they come back as they mature and understand, they figure out what we were trying to do and accomplish,” Patterson said. “If you can’t go through that process with a young man, and grow them up just like a parent does, then we’re cheating them to be honest with you. That’s my personal opinion about it.”

The good news for Patterson and his ilk: if free agency is truly here, it’s likely not here for long. The NCAA announced last month it will take another look at its loosened transfer protocol, and it’s unlikely you’d make such an announcement if you planned on loosening those restrictions even more.